Michael Trigg and Jaxson Dart bring their special bond to Ole Miss: "That's my brother"

By Jake Thompson about 5 hours
On3.com
 1 day ago
Wherever Jaxson Dart decided to call his new home after entering the transfer portal it was known that Michael Trigg was not far behind, but perhaps how strong of a bond the two have was not made clear at first.

The former Southern California quarterback and tight end made the decision to leave the sunny skies of Los Angeles and look for a new place to hang their helmet for their college careers. Luckily for Ole Miss fans the pair chose head coach Lane Kiffin and Oxford.

What might not be known by Rebel fans is the friendship between the two is deeper than just two teammates hitting off and deciding to become college roommates. Dart and Trigg’s bond is familial in nature.

“Honestly, we do everything together,” Trigg said. “If he’s hungry and I’m not hungry, we’ll go eat together. It’s just like that. That’s my brother. I can do anything with him.”

The pair first connected when they were still in high school. Dart got in touch with Trigg few weeks before he signed with the Trojans, but did not become teammates until Trigg showed up in the summer as Dart was a mid-year enrollee.

A deep ball catch by Trigg during fall camp in Los Angeles lit the friendship between the two and they have been inseparable ever since.

Once the 2021 season was completed, Dart made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Two things were certain afterwards: Dart was going to a school in the SEC and Trigg was coming with him.

“It was just right off the bat when we got to meet each other we became super close,” Dart said. “When all the discussion was going down of me getting in the portal he texted me right away and was like, ‘Hey bro, I’m going where you’re going.’ I just think our friendship’s really close and we have that brotherhood.”

Now, the pair bring that off-the-field chemistry to Oxford and have begun putting it on display on the field during the first few weeks of spring practice.

Even during off hours if Dart and Trigg are sitting at their house they might decided to drive up to the Indoor Practice Facility and work on routes or precision targeting with Trigg standing in one spot for Dart to connect with over and over.

There is a constant response from Trigg when Dart is mentioned or brought up in a questions and his face lights up with pride as he talks about his quarterback.

“That’s my brother. Whatever he does I do so it’s perfect,” Trigg said.

Rebel fans will look to see if making plays and connecting on touchdown passes this fall is another one of those activities Dart and Trigg decide to do together.

