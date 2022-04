A planned Tru by Hilton hotel at 2702 Pontiac Place has earned the blessing of the city of Janesville’s Plan Commission. The commission on Monday night gave a 5-0 thumbs up to a conditional-use permit for the hotel, which would have 90 rooms over four stories just a quarter-mile east of a future Hy-Vee. That forwards the permit, which provides zoning approval for a hotel use, to the city council at a future meeting. The commission sent a recommendation to the council under a proposed condition that the future hotel’s owners—who also own and operate the adjacent TownePlace Inn and Suites—complete screened fencing between the hotel properties and adjacent businesses.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO