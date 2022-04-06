Transfer portal target Fardaws Aimaq focused on top schools

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Former Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq has become a hot commodity in the transfer portal and has received several big offers over the past weeks. However, the two-time All-WAC selection and two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year has narrowed his focus to a handful of elite programs which he is still considering, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Among those to make the cut, five Sweet 16 teams from this year’s NCAA Tournament feature alongside some highly ranked teams which made an earlier exit. Arizona, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Houston and Texas Tech all made the second weekend of the postseason and the cut for Aimaq.

In addition, Iowa is joined by Kentucky, Texas and Washington on the list as the remaining group in contention at this time.

Fardaws Aimaq has turned heads in the transfer portal after a big season at Utah Valley. He averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds with 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals. The breakout center also shot 43.5 percent from the 3-point line on 46 attempts in his first season shooting consistently from deep.

