‘Create a cascade of change’: How to break through stubborn company infrastructure and get things done

This article is part of the Living For The Weekdays newsletter, a pragmatic guide to becoming a part-time entrepreneur, finding meaning in work, and achieving financial independence. In order for your side business to be sustainable from a time and resource perspective, eliminating friction is key. We all have an unfair advantage and hopefully by the end of this post, you can identify yours. Step 1: Identify your unfair advantage to rank your top side business ideas. Step 3: Execute your top business ideas to find the most value with the least effort.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO