‘Create a cascade of change’: How to break through stubborn company infrastructure and get things done
Wherever one looks, one sees organizations—from universities, health care providers, and large- to medium-size companies—who are struggling to adapt to an ever-accelerating pace of change. In their quest to stay relevant, most organizations are hobbled by bureaucratic management systems—with too many layers and too may rules— that frustrate game-changing innovation and...www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0