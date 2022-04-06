ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Interstate 81 exit in Luzerne County set to temporarily close

By Vivian Muniz
 1 day ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is announcing the closure of exit 164 from Interstate 81 Northbound to State Route 29 in Luzerne County beginning Thursday, April 7.

PennDOT stated exit 164 (Nanticoke) will be closed starting April 7 through May 2022 for bridge repairs. The official date of reopening the exit in May is unclear at this time.

The detour is as follows:

  • SR 81 northbound to Exit 165B (Wilkes-Barre);
  • Follow Business 309 north to the ramp to Interstate 81 southbound; and
  • From I81 SB take Exit 164 (Nanticoke) to SR 29 northbound.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA .

WBRE

