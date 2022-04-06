Old Town Art Show

St. Augustine — St. Augustine will host The Old Town Art Show Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, in Francis Field. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will feature over 100 artists and craftsmen - and women - exhibiting paintings, photography, sculptures, mixed media, jewelry, metal, woodcraft, glassware, glass art, pottery and even fiber art.

Lynn Wettach, the director of Holiday Art Shows, describes the event as an opportunity to showcase talent from Northeast Florida as well as exhibitors from across the county. Through a selective jury process, “sadly not everyone who applies is chosen,” artisans will come from California, Maine, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and “all parts of Florida.”

“While most of the artists come from Northeast Florida, the jury selects applicants from all over the country,” she said. “We don’t just accept everybody but this is so we can offer a quality show to the community as well as to the artists themselves.”

Designed to make “buying American” easy, The Old Town Art Show will cover the gamut of all things artistically creative from traditional to contemporary. Nothing sold is imported or manufactured. Every single item stems from the work of the artist themselves.

Wettach is also urging everyone to come hungry, as the much welcomed food trucks will also be on site.

“We have the Bronx food truck, perogies, mini-donuts, all kinds of wonderful treats for everyone to enjoy,” she says.

Holiday Art Show Mission Statement: Holiday Art Shows exist to bring talented, individual artists together with people who appreciate and support their creative endeavors. The person you meet in the booth is the visionary behind the work before you. When you make a purchase from one of our exhibitors you are buying the highest quality art from real working artists. Holiday Art Shows never knowingly allows exhibitors with less than genuine work nor do we accept those buying and selling imported production or manufactured items meant to be perceived as genuine art.

Location: Francis (Events) Field, 25 W. Castillo Dr., Saint Augustine, FL

Time: Saturday 10 a. m. to 5 p. m. and Sunday 10 a. m. to 4 p. m.

Admission is free and parking is available in the Visitors Center parking deck.

