Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine will host The Old Town Art Show Saturday, April 9 and Sunday April 10 in Francis Field

By Lucia Viti
 1 day ago
Old Town Art Show

St. Augustine — St. Augustine will host The Old Town Art Show Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, in Francis Field. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will feature over 100 artists and craftsmen - and women - exhibiting paintings, photography, sculptures, mixed media, jewelry, metal, woodcraft, glassware, glass art, pottery and even fiber art.

Lynn Wettach, the director of Holiday Art Shows, describes the event as an opportunity to showcase talent from Northeast Florida as well as exhibitors from across the county. Through a selective jury process, “sadly not everyone who applies is chosen,” artisans will come from California, Maine, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and “all parts of Florida.”

“While most of the artists come from Northeast Florida, the jury selects applicants from all over the country,” she said. “We don’t just accept everybody but this is so we can offer a quality show to the community as well as to the artists themselves.”

Designed to make “buying American” easy, The Old Town Art Show will cover the gamut of all things artistically creative from traditional to contemporary. Nothing sold is imported or manufactured. Every single item stems from the work of the artist themselves.

Wettach is also urging everyone to come hungry, as the much welcomed food trucks will also be on site.

“We have the Bronx food truck, perogies, mini-donuts, all kinds of wonderful treats for everyone to enjoy,” she says.

Holiday Art Show Mission Statement: Holiday Art Shows exist to bring talented, individual artists together with people who appreciate and support their creative endeavors. The person you meet in the booth is the visionary behind the work before you. When you make a purchase from one of our exhibitors you are buying the highest quality art from real working artists. Holiday Art Shows never knowingly allows exhibitors with less than genuine work nor do we accept those buying and selling imported production or manufactured items meant to be perceived as genuine art.

Location: Francis (Events) Field, 25 W. Castillo Dr., Saint Augustine, FL

Time: Saturday 10 a. m. to 5 p. m. and Sunday 10 a. m. to 4 p. m.

Admission is free and parking is available in the Visitors Center parking deck.

Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
iheart.com

Alligator Surprises Florida Swim Team During Practice

If you're in Florida, you tend to expect the unexpected at times. This wasn't the case for a swim team who found a shocking surprise during practice, according to a Facebook post. Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at Monteverde Academy about an unwelcome stranger in the pool:...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

