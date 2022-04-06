ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Q&A: LSU Associate Head Coach, Running Backs Coach Frank Wilson

LSUSports.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson is back at LSU and sat down with Emily Dixon in an exclusive Q&A session. Wilson talked about the thought process behind his return to Baton Rouge, working alongside Coach Brian Kelly, what he learned from being a head coach, and...

lsusports.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

4 Schools Are Given Best Odds To Land Arch Manning

Arch Manning is easily one of the most prized recruits in recent college football history. Grandson of Saints legend Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl champs Peyton and Eli Manning; Cooper Manning’s son has nearly every top program in the country knocking down his door trying to recruit him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Is No Longer On The Roster

A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama’s official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Was Reportedly In Car Accident Monday Night

UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn was reportedly involved in a pretty serious car accident Monday night, according to Rivals.com’s Brian Stultz. Per Stultz, “Gus Malzahn was involved in a car accident on Monday night in Auburn. A man was lifted away in a helicopter.” Adding, “We are not sure of how Malzahn was involved (driver, passenger, other car, etc…) but we can report that he was involved.”
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Hester
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
ESPN

Arch Manning's pursuit, USC's turnaround and more college football recruiting storylines for the 2023 class

The ESPN 300 has been released for the 2023 class, and the recruiting cycle has gotten off to a quick start. Among the top 300 recruits, 66 have already made a commitment. That includes five of the top 20, 10 of the top 50 and 20 of the top 100. With the rankings out and the class in full swing, here is a look at some of the top storylines around this 2023 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#S Voice#Coaching#American Football#College Football#Q A#Lsu
HBCU Gameday

Ole Miss lands Jackson State star

Jayveous McKinnis was a defensive force at Jackson State who could score as well. Now he’s taking his talent to the SEC. The post Ole Miss lands Jackson State star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama’s W-L Record

There are few teams at any level of sport that enjoy the kind of consistent success that the Alabama Crimson Tide football program sees each year. So as Nick Saban and his perennial title-contending squad head into the 2022-23 season, expectations are as high as ever. 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy