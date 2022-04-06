Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor

If you've been to the grocery store, you might have noticed that brands are rolling out all sorts of alternative milk options that are plant-based instead of dairy. But some milk drinkers might crave the texture, flavor, or comforting effects of regular milk. Silk's caught onto this and has plant-based milk that it claims will convert dairy-lovers, which combines a few different types of non-dairy milk. Some might go for oat milk, which as CNET notes, boasts a creamy thickness that's reminiscent of cow's milk. And as fans might have noticed, Trader Joe's not only has oat milk suitable for lattes but also dairy-free products that contain the stuff.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 25 DAYS AGO