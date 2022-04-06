ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hilltop shooting sends man to the hospital

NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area early Wednesday morning. The...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

59-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old. Charles Chubb, 59, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl on the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue in South Linden at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Andrew Mitchell
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
#Murder#Shooting#Hospital
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WLKY.com

2 women who died in car crash on Taylorsville Road identified

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Two women who were victims of a fatal crash that happened Saturday night have been identified by the coroner's office. Amber Payne, 34, and Frances Glenn, 50, both of Louisville, died in a collision that occurred at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

