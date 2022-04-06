One rushed to hospital after stabbing in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed in North Portland on Tuesday, officials said.
According to Portland police, shortly before 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of N Fremont Street. Once there, police reportedly found a person with a stab wound. The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
PPB told KOIN 6 News the person is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time, and officials say an investigation is underway.
