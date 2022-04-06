ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

One rushed to hospital after stabbing in N Portland

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed in North Portland on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Portland police, shortly before 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of N Fremont Street. Once there, police reportedly found a person with a stab wound. The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

PPB told KOIN 6 News the person is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, and officials say an investigation is underway.

