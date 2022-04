The Jourdanton Squaws hosted the Lytle Lady Pirates and visited the Natalia Lady Mustangs last week for their next district matchups. Jourdanton started out hot early in the game against Lytle, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Through the fifth inning, the Squaws had already extended the lead 7-0. One more run granted for the Squaws and a great defensive stand led the Squaws to victory 8-0 over the Lady Pirates.

LYTLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO