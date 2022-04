A few moves trickled in on Tuesday with the opening day roster nearly set for the New York Yankees, starting with lefty relief pitcher JP Sears. Sears was a long shot at making the active roster but impressed over three appearances this spring, despite one problematic outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs. However, he did enough to get a chance with the top team, but I wouldn’t expect the Bombers to utilize him in any high leverage situations.

