Kathy Griffin blasts ‘scary’ female execs for ‘lethal casual misogyny’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 1 day ago

Kathy Griffin may live her life on the “D-List,” but she’s airing her grievances with a list of female film executives in Hollywood for taking part in “casual misogyny.”

The 61-year-old comedian was unafraid to speak her mind during a cover story with Interview magazine, bashing women execs for paving a path to success by “act[ing] like the dude.”

She then accused people who tend to veer towards a liberal world view as being the largest offenders.

“Extremely dangerous because it tends to come from the left,” Griffin said.

The “My Life on the D-List” star added, “ Jonathan Chait is a writer who I think would be surprised if I called him a casual misogynist. I think Chris Hayes on MSNBC is a casual misogynist.”

“There are women who, to be super powerful, have to act like the dude. I don’t know [the head of Amazon Studios] Jennifer Salke , but what I hear about her is kind of scary,” Griffin went on.

Salke, the former NBC Entertainment president, was named the head of Amazon Studios in February 2018, replacing former head Roy Price after he abruptly resigned over sexual harassment allegations were made against him. Griffin didn’t exactly name what she heard about Salke that was “scary.”

The Emmy Award winner then noted, “I don’t know any executives that are women that don’t have maybe a little casual misogyny. They can be lethal because sometimes they’ll just cut you off and then quietly tell all the other guys that you’re a bitch.”

Griffin also shared with the outlet that she felt CNN would flourish more if the network had a female head director.

“I’m hopeful that the network will get better, because there’s a real bro culture over there,” she explained of CNN. “And when I say bro culture, as a woman, I’ve got to include men of color, gay men, white men. If they get away from the kind of leadership that Jeff Zucker used over there, then they’re only going to get better.”

She continued: “If they just put a woman at the helm — and not a corporate woman that’s been doing what Jeff wants — which has never happened, I think that’s going to change stuff pretty quickly.”

Zucker, 56, was the president of CNN from January 2013 until February 2022, when he was ousted following his failure to disclose his relationship with Allison Gollust, the network’s chief spokesperson.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Interview, Griffin called out several institutions, including megachurches , cancel culture , podcaster Joe Rogan and more, calling Rogan’s fan base “very frightening because the misogyny runs so deep.”

Of the world of cancel culture, the “Suddenly Susan” star divulged, “What I take umbrage to is when people talk about people being canceled. Like Roseanne [Barr], who called Valerie Jarrett , my friend, an ape. Pardon me? I don’t want to be in that article. I never did that. I wouldn’t. And Roseanne should have paid the price. I took a picture of a monster and I portrayed him as a monster. And I was erased.”

#Misogyny#Interview#Msnbc#Amazon Studios#Nbc Entertainment
