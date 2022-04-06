ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Who knows?’ Lakers facing uncertain future after disastrous season

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

What’s next for LeBron James and the Lakers after L.A. was eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday with a 116-97 loss to the Suns?

The disastrous end to an injury-plagued season brings on a slew of questions about how the Lakers will move forward. Which role players will return? Will L.A. trade Russell Westbrook? Can they even trade the former league MVP, who has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season?

Last month, Westbrook and the Lakers reportedly had mutual interest in finding him a new team this summer. But after his season ended Tuesday, Westbrook said he expects to remain with the team.

“I mean, that’s the plan,” Westbrook said about returning next season to finish the last year on his Lakers contract. “But nothing is promised. Yes, we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season. But we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed, either. So I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtL17_0f197zCp00 Russell Westbrook handles the ball against the NuggetsGetty Images

The Westbrook trade took away any safety net the Lakers had for the immediate future. He is the highest-paid player on L.A.’s roster, earning $44 million, ahead of LeBron James ($41 million). One possibility of dumping the Westbrook contract could be to flip it for John Wall, who has a similar remaining contract with the Rockets.

The Lakers acquired Westbrook last summer in hopes of forming a Big 3 with James and Anthony Davis, who was limited to 40 games this season due to injury. James also dealt with injuries throughout his career-high scoring season, and Westbrook struggled offensively. Those factors contributed to the Big 3 playing just 21 games together.

“Who knows?” Davis said Tuesday about what the future holds in L.A. — after recording 21 points and 13 rebounds in the Suns loss. Tuesday’s defeat marked L.A’s seventh straight loss in a Hail Marry attempt to qualify for the play-in tournament.

"Our goal was to win a championship…injuries got in the way of that." Anthony Davis talks about the frustration of the three Lakers stars not getting a chance to 'figure it out' and log minutes due to injuries. @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/nSp7iFJSHZ

— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 6, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Lakers are 31-48 on the season — already the most losses in a season by any James-led team in his career with still three to go. The collapse of L.A’.s season began right after the All-Star break, which marked the worst post-break record in franchise history.

After uniting a Hall of Fame roster that included Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, L.A’s master plan was quickly foiled when James and co. couldn’t gel together on the floor.

The Lakers’ plan for key role players also failed. Talen Horton-Tucker was a non-factor. Kendrick Nunn never appeared in a single game this season due to a knee injury. Other key role players, including Kent Bazemore and Trevor Ariza, played just a third of the season.

“This year, we had more starting lineups than wins,” Davis said. “Our goal was to win a championship. Feel like we had the pieces, but injuries got in the way of that. And that was the difference in the season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJg5r_0f197zCp00 LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the closing seconds of the game against the New Orleans PelicansGetty Images

On Monday, Lakers legend Earvin Magic Johnson went on an ESPN morning show spree and torched the Lakers for choosing a Westbrook experiment over acquiring Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, who is playing history-making basketball in Chicago.

Johnson also said Lakers coach Frank Vogel would likely be the fall guy. Soon after Johnson’s comments, Vogel was the subject of a firing report, which wasn’t a surprise, as his job has been questioned all season long due to L.A’s continuous struggles.

“Extremely disappointed,” Vogel said after the Lakers’ season ended Tuesday. “Disappointed for our fan base. Disappointed for the Buss family, who gave us all this opportunity and we want to play our part in bringing success to Laker basketball and we fell short.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwtiZ_0f197zCp00
Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles LakersGetty Images

The ending of the Lakers’ season begs another question: Will James commit to a contract extension this summer?

The 37-year-old is eligible for a contract extension on Aug. 4 — and by then, the Lakers could have an adjusted roster and a different coach.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

5 best head coach options for LeBron-led Lakers if Frank Vogel is fired

In all likelihood, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in the market for a new head coach this summer. On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported what has been speculated for months: The Lakers are likely to part ways with Frank Vogel after the season. Vogel, who led Los Angeles to the 2019-20 NBA championship in the bubble, has one year left on his contract.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Anthony Davis breaks silence on shocking trade rumors

Anthony Davis has now spoken out about the rather surprising rumors swirling about his potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. With this team now looking at an early summer vacation after being eliminated from playoff contention, Davis was one of the names that popped up as a potential trade candidate for LA as this team looks to overhaul their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
lakersnation.com

Lakers Vs. Warriors Game Preview & TV Info: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook All Out

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in one of their three remaining games of the season. L.A.’s Play-In Tournament hopes officially ended on Tuesday when the Purple and Gold lost to the Phoenix Suns. Hence, the Lakers are facing the Warriors without their Big 3, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis played through injuries over the last week and Russell Westbrook appeared on the injury report with right shoulder soreness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination. James has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Clinches 50 Win Season; LeBron-Doncic Duo?

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 131-113 win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday to conclude the 41-game road schedule. The Mavs also remain within striking distance of the third seed in the Western Conference . On today's Mavs Donuts, we touch on the Mavericks clinching 50 wins, Dirk Nowitzki's...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Suns#Nuggetsgetty#Rockets
FOX Sports

Thompson scores 33, Warriors beat Lakers to win third in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night. Jordan Poole added 19 points and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UPI News

Tiger Woods at the Masters, MLB openers, NBA finales top weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, April 8 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' golf return at the 2022 Masters, MLB season openers and the last games of the NBA regular season lead the weekend sports schedule. Two UFC title fights Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., a boxing title bout between Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata on Saturday in Japan, and NASCAR and Formula 1 races also pack the slate.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Reuters

Suns deal final blow to Lakers' postseason hopes

Devin Booker scored 32 points and made six 3-pointers in three quarters on Tuesday night to help Phoenix post a 121-110 victory over visiting Los Angeles, a triumph that eliminated the Lakers from the play-in berth race as well as providing the Suns with a franchise-record 63rd victory. LeBron James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy