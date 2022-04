Image credit courtesy of Family First ChiropracticImage credit courtesy of Family First Chiropractic. By Dr. Kaitlyn Shikada, D.C. at Family First Chiropractic in Sparks. A common misperception about chiropractic is that it only addresses the spine for pain relief. The truth is, nervous system based chiropractors do so much more. The nervous system controls and coordinates development and function of every single organ, tissue and cell in the body. It is the first system that develops in utero because it is necessary to bring life to every part of a growing human.

SPARKS, NV ・ 17 DAYS AGO