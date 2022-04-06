ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Technologies To Provide Unified Platform For All Cannabis Licensing Needs In Mississippi

By Jelena Martinovic
 1 day ago
Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL announced today it has signed a five-year agreement with the state of Mississippi for Tyler’s NIC Licensing Solution, the government licensing platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry. The comprehensive licensing platform features patient/caregiver registration, practitioner registration, agent (employee) credentialing, and business licensing across...

Vicksburg Post

Warren County Supervisors discuss Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act

The Warren County Board of Supervisors is weighing the county’s options following the passage of Senate Bill 2095, also known as the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. Cities and counties in Mississippi have until May 3 to opt out of allowing the processing, sale and distribution of medical marijuana in their areas. Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield said no one has called requesting the county opt out of the program, but some people have requested the county formally opt in.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
