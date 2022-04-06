PAR Government Announces Rebranded Situational Awareness Solution for Government and Civilian Public Safety Organizations; Unveils iOS App
ROME, NY – April 6, 2022 – PAR Government, a provider of geospatial and decision support solutions for 57 years, has rebranded its TeamConnect™ cloud-based situational awareness suite as Sit(x)™. The commercial Sit(x) solution is designed for enhanced collaboration among government and civilian public safety organizations. PAR Government Systems Corporation (PGSC)...gisuser.com
