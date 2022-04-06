PAR Government Announces Rebranded Situational Awareness Solution for Government and Civilian Public Safety Organizations; Unveils iOS App

You have full access to this article via your institution. In March 2020, Beth Blauer started hearing anecdotally that COVID-19 was disproportionately affecting Black people in the United States. But the numbers to confirm that disparity were “very limited”, says Blauer, a data and public-policy specialist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. So, her team, which had developed one of the most popular tools for tracking the spread of COVID-19 around the world, added a new graphic to their website: a colour-coded map tracking which US states were — and were not — sharing infection and death data broken down by race and ethnicity.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 DAYS AGO