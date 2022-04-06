ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Best Wisconsin trails to hike on National Walking Day

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8ZzW_0f196pLM00

In honor of National Walking Day, here are some of the best trails in Wisconsin for you to enjoy!

Hank Aaron State Trail , named after one of baseball’s greatest players, is world-class and covers 14 miles of Milwaukee grounds.

Hank Aaron connects from the Lake Michigan shores to the Milwaukee/Waukesha County line.

This trail will offer you a range of views, from urban and river sights to prairie and wooded surroundings.

Hank Aaron State Trail website
Hank Aaron State Trail
Friends of the Hank Aaron State Trail
Destinations along the Hank Aaron State Trail

Ice Age Trail is another excellent option as it covers a thousand miles and travels through Wisconsin’s most beautiful areas.

The Ice Age Trail is one of eleven National Scenic Trails, and it is in our State!

On this walk, you can expect to see Holy Hill Basilica, Oconomowoc River, and views of Lake Michigan while exploring through woods and boardwalks.

This trail offers great views and gives you a chance to rejuvenate mentally and physically.

Wisconsin DNR

Kohler-Andrae Boardwalk Trail is about an hour outside Milwaukee at Kohler-Andrae State Park.

This trail is 3 miles and is great for hikers of all levels.

Kohler- Andrae Boardwalk trail gives you a wonderful view of Lake Michigan through sand dunes and pines.

This is a great trail to have a picnic or enjoy some hiking!

Wisconsin Dept. of Tourism/ Travel Wisconsin
Kohler-Andrae State Park

Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve is nearly 30 minutes from Milwaukee and is a nice easy trail covering over a half-mile of 90-to-100-foot bluffs looking out to Lake Michigan.

This hike offers strolls across the bridge or down the stairs to walk along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

In addition to hiking, you can enjoy a picnic with family or friends while appreciating a beautiful view.

Evan Casey

Scuppernong Nature Trail takes an average of 45 minutes to complete and is considered an accessible route.

This trail offers a chance to hike or walk peacefully without too many people on the course with you.

AllTrails
Scuppernong Nature Trail

Oak Leaf Trail offers a more intense hike in and around the city of Milwaukee.

This trail runs for more than 125 miles and changes from flat rural plains to hilly city streets.

The Milwaukee Art Museum is a great standing point on this trail to take a break and see what sites Milwaukee has to offer.

Oak Leaf Trail Facebook
Oak Leaf Trail

The Lapham Peak Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest is another beautiful area.

Lapham Peak offers excellent hiking, backpacking, and a chance to climb a 45-foot observation tower for the best views.

This peak has more than 17 miles of loop trails in the forest that varies in difficulty.

If you are willing to take a further trip outside of Milwaukee, you can find yourself at Devil’s Lake State Park , about 2 hours from Milwaukee, located in Baraboo, Wis.

Devils Lake offers magnificent views from bluffs overlooking a 360-acre lake.

Visitors can enjoy about 30 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, swimming beaches, paddling opportunities, and naturalist programs.

Devilslakewisconsin.com
Devil’s Lake State Park

