The Quarry has a new 30-minute gameplay trailer packed with cinematic cutscenes, quick time events (QTEs), and classic Supermassive scares. The trailer appears to be the first 30 minutes of the game, exploring the characters introduced in The Quarry's first teaser trailer and the dire situation they're desperate to escape. In it, a young pair of camp counselors named Max and Laura (played by Skyler Gisondo and Siobhan Williams) gets lost driving in a dimly lit forest road and swerves off the road to avoid hitting something in their path. Soon after, they get stopped by a "creep ass cop" (played by Ted Raimi) who insists they divert from their planned route to a summer camp and instead head to Harbinger Motel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO