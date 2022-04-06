ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sotheby's Latest Metaverse Auction Fetches Over $745,000 In NFT Sales

By Kevin Vandenboss
 1 day ago
Sotheby’s, one of the world’s leading auction houses, hosted its fourth metaverse auction from March 30, 2022 to April 4, 2022, featuring 24 NFTs from the “LFC Heroes Club” series launched by Liverpool F.C. The ‘Legendary’ 1/1 auctions and the ‘Hero’ limited edition sale included...

Reuters

Canova's lost 'Maddalena Giacente' seen fetching up to $10 mln at auction

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - A rediscovered Antonio Canova marble sculpture of Mary Magdalene is seen fetching up to $10 million when it heads to auction in July. Described by auction house Christies' as the Italian neoclassical sculptor's "lost masterpiece", "Maddalena Giacente" (Recumbent Magdalene) was commissioned by the Earl of Liverpool, then British prime minister, and took three years to carve.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elle

The 40 Most Expensive Jewels Ever Sold at Auction

Over the past decade the price of rare diamonds and gems has skyrocketed. Buyers have dropped tens of millions of dollars on jewels, and the competition is intensifying. It seems there's no limit to what someone will pay to own the largest flawless diamond or a mesmerizing Burmese ruby. Some will pay top dollar to have the naming rights on a celebrated stone. Others pay for the bragging rights of wearing Queen Marie Antoinette’s pearl. Some drop millions in the name of love.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Eric Clapton’s Rare Rolex Daytona Could Fetch up to $1.6 Million at Auction This Spring

Click here to read the full article. We all know Eric Clapton has good taste in guitars, but, apparently, he’s no slouch when it comes to picking a good watch, too. Case in point: This coveted Rolex christened the “Crazy Doc” that will go under the gavel at Phillips this May. The wristwatch in question was formerly part of the musician’s collection and will be the star lot of the upcoming Geneva watch auction on May 7 and 8. Billed as one of the most important Rolex Daytonas ever to be offered at auction, it is the only known yellow-gold Reference 6239...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

A 2066-Year-Old Gold Coin Celebrating Julius Caesar’s Death Could Fetch $2 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Not everyone looks at the Ides of March as a dark day. For some, it was the exact opposite. In fact, there was at least one very important person in ancient Rome who saw fit to celebrate the day Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC by minting a gold coin. Now one of the few remaining examples of that celebratory token is expected to sell for up to $2 million when it goes up for auction later this spring. The morbid memento will be sold by European coin auction house Numismatica Ars Classica at...
GOLD
The Independent

Roofer ‘over the moon’ after medieval cross sells at auction for £12,400

A gold cross found by a roofer in a muddy field has been sold at auction for £12,400.Jason Willis, 38, from Norwich, found the medieval pendant, which dates from the 11th or 12th Century, a few inches into the ground at Sutton St Edmund in Lincolnshire in April 2019.The father-of-three, who enjoys metal detecting with eight of his friends each Sunday, previously said: “My friends and I have had some good finds over the years, but when I came upon the cross and washed it off, I knew it was something special and by the shining yellow-colour, I knew it...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Picabia Painting Brings Sotheby’s Surrealism Sale to $37 M.

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million). The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
Architectural Digest

Andy Warhol’s Portrait of Marilyn Monroe May Sell For a New World Record

With the emergence of TikTok and Instagram, people transforming themselves into brands isn’t breaking glass ceilings, but back in the 1960s when The Beatles, Jackie Onassis, and Andy Warhol were considered royalty, it was revolutionary. In fact, Warhol is arguably as famous now as he was when he debuted his iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans in 1962. Like The Beatles, Warhol’s legacy is transcendent. And, like artists who essentially invented a new style of art—Picasso’s Cubism, Breton’s Surrealism, and Monet’s Impressionism—Warhol and his prolific collection of Pop that challenges society’s archaic hierarchy is infinitely more valuable today. Case in point: Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, one of Warhol’s iconic portraits, is expected to sell for no less than $200 million at Christie’s. And, come May, it may even be the most expensive work of art sold at auction.
VISUAL ART
HipHopDX.com

Biz Markie's Fur Coat, 2Pac's Autographed Letters + Chuck D's Raiders Jacket Among Items Up For Sotheby's Auction

New York, NY – Sotheby’s Auction House has opened bidding on its latest Hip Hop collection. Curated by former Tommy Boy Records executive Monica Lynch and Cassandra Hatton, the collection includes several historic Hip Hop artifacts ranging from Biz Markie’s golden sable fur coat and hat and famed B-Boy Crazy Legs’ adidas track jacket to Chuck D’s original Raiders jacket (autographed) and a DJ Quik gold record for “Quik Is The Name.”
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Philip Guston’s ‘Nile’ to Hit Auction for the First Time

The painting represents the height of the artist’s abstract period. In May, Philip Guston’s seminal 1958 painting Nile will hit auction for the first time. Created at the height of the artist’s abstract period of the late-1950s, the painting represents Guston’s most radical period of transformation. While his fellow Abstract Expressionists experimented with immersive canvases and gestural brushstrokes, Guston was meticulously focused on the picture plane — creating a technique that forged a new painterly intensity.
VISUAL ART
veranda.com

Christie’s Is Auctioning $250 Million in Art from the Collection of Anne Bass

The late Anne H. Bass wore many hats: She was a philanthropist, investor, documentary filmmaker, mother, patron of the arts, and an avid art collector. Now, two years after her death, Christie’s will offer 12 pieces from her collection at auction. Included in this collection are pieces from prominent 19th- and 20th-century artists, including Edgar Degas, Claude Monet and Mark Rothko. Christie’s calls this the “most important American collection to arrive on the market this season” in a media release and estimates that it will exceed $250 million in sales.
VISUAL ART
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

