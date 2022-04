Age of Empires IV received a big update today, and fans can expect to see some significant changes, as a result. One of the biggest changes to Season One is a beta for a new Content Editor feature, which will allow players to create and share concepts with the rest of the community. There are also hotkey changes, alterations to the campaign difficulty, and more. All in all, it's looking like fans of the game will find plenty to get excited about, even if there's still no news about the rumored Xbox port. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO