Shots fired at an occupied vehicle in Redding

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Police in Vallejo are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon, in the city’s seventh homicide of the year. Around 5:10 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Mark Avenue, north of Highway 37, on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting in the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel were called in, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police on the scene following a fatal shooting on the 400 block of Mark Avenue in Vallejo on March 16, 2022. (CBS) The victim’s identity has been withheld pending confirmation and notification of family by the Solano County Coroner. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was approached while he was in the vehicle when a suspect or multiple suspects opened fire. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No description of potential suspects were immediately available. Vallejo Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at 707-648-4280 or Detective Josh Caitham at 707-648-4342.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO