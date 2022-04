I am blessed to have overcome addiction, but for many years it ruled my life and landed me in painful situations. I began drinking and experimenting with drugs to mask my pain from being molested as a young child. By age 20, I was involved in dealing drugs and running in the streets. From there, I became addicted to crack cocaine. I let my family raise my kids while I was in and out of addiction. — In 2006, I was two months pregnant when I got arrested with two of my girlfriends. My friends got into a fight with another girl. At the time, myself, my girlfriends and the other girl were all struggling with addiction.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO