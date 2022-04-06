Pair Accused Of Passing Counterfeit $100 Bills At Placer County Stores

AUBURN (CBS13) – A pair has been arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit money to buy hundreds of dollars worth of items from stores across Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on March 29, loss prevention officers contacted deputies about a pair of suspects at the Home Depot along Willow Creek Drive. The pair were reportedly seen going in and out of the store several times, allegedly buying items with counterfeit $100 bills each time.

In at least one of the fraudulent transactions, deputies say the suspects were able to use a self-checkout station to buy items with counterfeit currency.

Deputies got to the scene in time to detain the suspects – 62-year-old Jay Hatfield and 43-year-old Elaine Pipes.

A search of Pipes uncovered two more $100 counterfeit bills, deputies say, along with a suspected meth pipe. At least seven counterfeit $100 bills were also found in the floorboard of the suspects’ car.

Investigators also believe the suspects passed counterfeit $100 bills at a CVS store in Rocklin.

Both Hatfield and Pipe have been arrested