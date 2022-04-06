ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Pair Accused Of Passing Counterfeit $100 Bills At Placer County Stores

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GALaw_0f194U4d00

AUBURN (CBS13) – A pair has been arrested on suspicion of using counterfeit money to buy hundreds of dollars worth of items from stores across Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on March 29, loss prevention officers contacted deputies about a pair of suspects at the Home Depot along Willow Creek Drive. The pair were reportedly seen going in and out of the store several times, allegedly buying items with counterfeit $100 bills each time.

In at least one of the fraudulent transactions, deputies say the suspects were able to use a self-checkout station to buy items with counterfeit currency.

Deputies got to the scene in time to detain the suspects – 62-year-old Jay Hatfield and 43-year-old Elaine Pipes.

A search of Pipes uncovered two more $100 counterfeit bills, deputies say, along with a suspected meth pipe. At least seven counterfeit $100 bills were also found in the floorboard of the suspects’ car.

Investigators also believe the suspects passed counterfeit $100 bills at a CVS store in Rocklin.

Both Hatfield and Pipe have been arrested

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

Missing Hiker Found Dead In Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a missing hiker was found in Placer County after she went missing Friday, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The body of Kerina Blue was found dead near Green Valley Trail in Placer County on Sunday. The 26-year-old hiker went missing Friday afternoon after she was last seen near the Green Valley Trail in Alta. No additional information has been released about the incident.  
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Action News Jax

New Jersey man sentenced for making counterfeit cash with bleached $1 bills, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for using bleached $1 bills to make counterfeit $100 bills, authorities said this week. According to NJ.com and the Philly Voice, Hollis Forteau, 38, of Willingboro, led a counterfeiting conspiracy involving multiple defendants, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release Monday.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Brother Suspects In Sacramento Mass Shooting With Lengthy Criminal History; 3rd Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Sacramento man, currently being treated for severe wounds suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting, has been detained as a suspect and remains under police guard in his hospital room, authorities announced Tuesday. Investigators said Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect on Monday. “Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at...
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. (Obtained by CBS13) All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Counterfeit Money#The Home Depot
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Shooting Suspect Smiley Martin Had Been Granted Early Release

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two of the suspects arrested in connection to the mass shooting that took six lives in downtown Sacramento over the weekend have had many run-ins with the law, records show. On Tuesday, Sacramento police announced they had arrested 27-year-old Smiley Martin in connection to the shooting. He’s currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for serious gunfire injuries and will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest after the shooting and remains under...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

‘Mummified’ body found in wall of California convention center that hasn’t been used since 2005

A construction crew renovating an out-of-use building in California found a “mummified” body inside, police say.The workers were demolishing a wall on Wednesday at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland when one of them discovered the corpse.“We found remains best described as mummified,” Lt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions.”The body has not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who the person was and how he or she got inside the wall.“Any theory is possible,” Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
63K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy