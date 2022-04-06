ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Garland: DOJ assisting international war crimes investigations in Ukraine

By Quint Forgey
POLITICO
POLITICO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZ4ql_0f194Gxh00


Updated: 04/06/2022 11:52 AM EDT

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday revealed that the Justice Department is contributing to international investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, escalating the United States’ involvement in efforts to hold Russia legally accountable for atrocities committed during its invasion.

“The world sees what is happening in Ukraine. The Justice Department sees what is happening in Ukraine,” Garland said at a news conference at department headquarters in Washington. He was joined by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, FBI Director Chrisotper Wray and other senior national security officials to announce new actions against Russian criminal activity.

Wray specifically referred to images that emerged over the weekend from the Ukrainian suburb of Bucha outside the capital of Kyiv — where bound and battered bodies, bombed-out residential buildings, and bags of corpses lining mass gravesites were discovered amid Russian forces’ retreat from the northen part of the country.

“This department has a long history of helping to hold accountable those who perpetrate war crimes,” Garland said, invoking his predecessor Robert Jackson — a former attorney general in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration who went on to serve as the chief U.S. prosecutor of Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials.

Garland has spoken publicly in the past about his grandparents fleeing antisemitic pogroms in Eastern Europe in the early 1900s, eventually finding refugee in the United States. A former Supreme Court nominee and chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, Garland rose to prominence in part because of his role in the prosecution of the Oklahoma City bombers.

“Today, we are assisting international efforts to identify and hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine, and we will continue to do so,” Garland said on Tuesday.

Elaborating on the U.S. assistance, Garland said the Justice Department’s most senior criminal division prosecutors met on Monday with prosecutors from the European Union law enforcement agencies Eurojust and Europol “to work out a plan for gathering evidence with respect to Ukraine.”

In addition, Justice Department officials are working with a State Department team “on a multinational effort to support the Ukrainian prosecutor,” who has requested assistance from the United States on the collection of evidence.

On Tuesday, Garland said he spoke personally with the chief Justice Department prosecutor in Paris, who is there meeting with the French war crimes prosecutor. French prosecutors have opened three probes into possible war crimes committed by Russian forces against French nationals in Ukraine.

Comments / 6

Related
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Reuters

Explainer: How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

April 3 (Reuters) - Germany, France and other countries have accused Russia of war crimes in the town of Bucha just outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The mayor of Bucha said on Saturday that 300 residents had been killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. Victims were seen by Reuters in a mass grave and lying in the streets. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Monaco
Person
Merrick Garland
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Doj#War Criminals#The Justice Department#Fbi#Russian#Ukrainian#Nazi
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
198K+
Followers
11K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy