Marquette Co. Sheriff’s deputy fired for allegedly soliciting sex with minor

MONTELLO, Wis. — A Marquette County Sheriff’s deputy was fired after he was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual behavior with a minor, officials said.

Travis Bittelman was arrested Wednesday after a video surfaced of him allegedly soliciting sexual activities with a minor.

“These are very serious allegations that our agency is deeply concerned about,” Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said in a statement. “The investigation of this matter is multi-faceted.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an external investigation into the allegations alongside the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal investigation and policy review.

Authorities said they plan to share the results of their investigation once its completed.

