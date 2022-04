As Amazon looks to minimize Walmart’s 9-to-1 lead in grocery, the eCommerce giant is pushing its direct-to-consumer (D2C) food and drink subscription offerings. With a dedicated web portal, a range of cost-cutting promotions and targeted messaging around these offerings, the company is aiming to drive adoptions of its private-label and third-party box offerings, giving it a regular point of access to consumers’ homes. Through selling coffee, tea, snack and confectionery options, among others, the company can create an ongoing relationship with consumers, positioning itself in their food- and beverage-purchasing routines.

