Modular trailer catches fire at Onslow County school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews responded to a modular trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning at Hunters Creek Elementary School.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports that Onslow County Fire Marshall Jeremy Foster said crews responded to a call at around 6 a.m. of a fire that was burning in a modular trailer behind the school. Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about 30 minutes.

None of the other school buildings were damaged and nobody was injured. The cause of the fire was not known, and an investigation has begun with the State Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause.

School was delayed two hours on Wednesday due to the fire.

