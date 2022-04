INSPIRATION AND EXCITEMENT AWAIT YOU AT PRODIGY SKATE SUPPLY. Last week, I had the opportunity to meet one of the most inspiring individuals I think I've met in a long time. His name is Kyle, and he's the owner of the all-new Prodigy Skate Supply of St. Cloud. Kyle opens his doors at 11 am Monday through Saturday, and invites everyone to stop by. He works in the store so he can get to know you, and would love to meet you and introduce your whole family to the world of skateboarding.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO