'My planet's dying': UMass students feel anxious, compelled to act on climate change

(Photo by Meg Laskey Buscema/Georgia State University) Atlanta is heating up. By 2050 the city will be hotter, experiencing more severe droughts and floods, as the impact of global climate change comes home to roost. Atlantans will bear the brunt of these changes unequally. The effects of urban heating are already disproportionately impacting communities of color and low-income neighborhoods; a trend repeated ad nauseam across America’s major urbanized areas that reflect the persistent environmental injustices of redlining, white flight, and postwar urban renewal. Yet, with coastal areas like Miami staring down the existential realities of rising sea levels, Atlanta is expected to welcome millions of climate refugees in the coming decades. Climate change will undoubtedly be a key factor shaping the city’s future. The question is not whether cities like Atlanta will transform in response to these unprecedented drivers, but who will and should be a part of, and lead, these changes?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 DAYS AGO