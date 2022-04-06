ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H-E-B environmentally-minded products support Texas conservation efforts

By Priscilla Aguirre
 1 day ago
The company launched Field & Future last year, putting household and personal care items designed to be clean and green on its shelves.

San Antonio-based H-E-B has introduced environmentally-minded products that help support conservation efforts and natural resources in Texas. The grocery giant gave details on its partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation in a news release on Tuesday, April 5.

The company launched Field & Future last year, putting household and personal care items designed to be clean and green on its shelves. The brand is made with recycled or recyclable content, biodegradable formulas or plant-based ingredients, according to the release.

Currently, there are almost 100 Field & Future products at the grocery stores, including dish soap, body wash, bath tissues, and baby diapers. Additionally, there are trash bags and bags for recyclables, which are made from up to 65% and 30% post-consumer recycled plastic from H-E-B facilities .

San Antonio-based H-E-B has environmentally-minded products that help support conservation efforts and natural resources in Texas.

Through its partnership and Field & Future, H-E-B will help support several state causes like coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, Black Bear restoration in West Texas, and the establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas. The latter is Texas' newest state park, expected to open next year.

Furthering its commitment to supporting sustainable efforts within the community, H-E-B also gifted $135,000 to support the creation of a community recycling center in Ingleside, near Corpus Christi. Slated to open in the summer, the space will be the city's first-ever recycling center, which will serve several communities near the Gulf Coast town.

H-E-B will help support several state causes like coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, Black Bear restoration in West Texas, and the establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas – the state's newest state park expected to open next year.

H-E-B customers can also support sustainability efforts through its annual donation campaign that benefits EarthShare of Texas, a nonprofit that supports more than 70 respected conservation groups. From April 13 through May 24, customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 online at heb.com or in-store at checkout, which will benefit the nonprofit organization. From the donation campaign, more than $1 million has gone to support the nonprofit.

"H-E-B is an iconic Texas company, and this partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, our official non-profit partner, is incredibly exciting," Texas Parks and & Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith said. "It's fitting that the Field & Future line of products will benefit conservation projects across Texas, and we're deeply grateful for this partnership."

Since 2012, H-E-B has contributed more than $20 million to over 500 environmental organizations in land and water conservation, habitat and coastal preservation, and community cleanups. This includes giving more than $2 million in grants to organizations such as Keep Texas Beautiful, Texas Conservation Fund, and the Nature Conservancy in Texas.

Houston Chronicle

This Texas-based salsa that went viral on Twitter is sold at H-E-B, and it's Hispanic-owned.

One Texas-based salsa company went viral earlier this month on Twitter, with thousands of people raving about the taste. The daughter of Jaime Lopez, one of the co-owners of Salsa El Gallo, tweeted a photo of herself on March 4 next to shelves of the salsa products and encouraged her followers to buy from the company. She was met with over 100,000 reactions to the post.
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

H-E-B Cakes: What To Know Before You Buy

H-E-B is a chain grocery store with a cult following based in Kerrville, Texas. Founded in 1905 with just a $60 investment from founder Florence Butt, H-E-B has locations all throughout the state — plus a few across the border in Mexico. The company also owns other grocers, including H-E-B Plus, Mi Tienda, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Central Market.
KERRVILLE, TX
