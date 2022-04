DENVER (CBS4)– Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 6 and younger, including babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Moderna will ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6 in the coming weeks. (credit: CBS) The company also is seeking to have larger doses cleared for older children and teens in the U.S. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about the dosage those children would receive in the COVID-19 vaccine. “What they found is that in this age group, 6 months to 5 years of age, is extremely safe, extremely protective. What they’ve done with...

KIDS ・ 15 DAYS AGO