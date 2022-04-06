ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil sanctions on Russia should be EU's next step, Lithuania says

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to impose an oil embargo on Russia, Lithuania’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, saying that plans for sanctions on coal imports were not enough to pressure Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

“Coal is a very small portion of our imports from Russia. Jokingly I said: let’s sanction candles and firewood,” Gabrielius Landsbergis said as he arrived for a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

“If we’re serious about our reaction to massacres ... then we have to be serious about sanctions and oil, I think, is the next logical step that has to be taken,” he said.

On Tuesday the EU executive proposed to ban the import of all types of coal from Russia, as part of a wider package of measures that would further restrict trade with Moscow . (Reporting by Robin Emmott)

Person
Gabrielius Landsbergis
#Russia#Lithuania#Oil Embargo#Ukraine#The European Union#Nato
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

