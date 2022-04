People who have heart failure with reduced ejection fraction can now turn to a diabetes drug to help them feel better, stay out of the hospital and potentially live longer. Three leading heart organizations -- the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America -- released new guidelines on Friday that added sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors to the list of heart failure treatments. These medications cause the kidneys to remove sugar from the body through urine. They have also been found to lower the risk of death in heart failure patients.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO