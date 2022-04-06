ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakthrough discovery in neuroscience sheds light on the mysteries of memory

By Colorado State University
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Falkner said "We are our memories." This is one of Assistant Professor Fred Hoerndli's favorite quotes. Hoerndli, a neuroscientist in the Department of Biomedical Sciences, and his lab are celebrating a Cell Reports publication that provides new insights into the intricacies of memory formation and maintenance. "It took...

