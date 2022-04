Click here to read the full article. As she was filming her latest video in Morocco, artist Meriem Bennani was tasked with what on its surface seems nonsensical: convincing her cast that a 65-year-old man had exchanged bodies and taken the form of a bulked-up 20-year-old. The actor who was to play this body-switched man, Kamal El Jadid, looked the part: he had gotten fit after going to the gym for a period of time. But would everyone around him believe El Jadid’s muscular body contained an older man within? Bennani got to work. She had conversations with the other cast...

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO