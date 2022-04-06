ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2022 Tri-C JazzFest returns, lineup announced

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 1 day ago
The 43rd Annual Tri-C JazzFest returns to Cleveland’s Public Square on June 23 through June 25, with American singer-songwriters Anthony Hamilton, who has collaborated with Dr. Dre, Keyshia Cole, Josh Turner, Santana and John Rich, to name a few, headlining a special opening night concert at Cleveland Public Auditorium.

"We're looking forward to bringing jazz artists we haven't seen for several years back to Playhouse Square," said Terri Pontremoli, festival director. "Truth is, we've missed them and their music."

The Jazz Fest features eight ticketed concerts. The special opening night concert featuring Hamilton will be dedicated to Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson as he retires at the end of June.

Highlights also include homecoming concerts by native Clevelanders Joe Lovano and Sean Jones in addition to performances by vocalist Cyrille Aimee and legendary pianist Eddie Palmieri.

Individual tickets go on sale on April 15 through the Playhouse Square box office. The 2022 JazzFest also includes free outdoor concerts on the plaza from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday of the festival weekend.

Here is the concert lineup:

Thursday, June 23

  • Anthony Hamilton: 8 p.m. at Music Hall, Cleveland Public Auditorium

Friday, June 24

  • Sean Jones Quartet: 5 p.m., Allen Theatre, Playhouse Square
  • Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas: Sound Prints: 6:30 p.m. at Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square
  • Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m., Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
  • Ghost-Note: 9:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square

Saturday, June 25

  • Cyrille Aimée/Dominick Farinacci :2 p.m., Allen Theatre
  • Raul Midón: 4:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre
  • Eddie Palmieri: 6:15 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre
  • Tri-C JazzFest All-Star Big Band Under the Direction of John Clayton featuring John Pizzarelli: 8:15 p.m., Connor Palace

For the full roster, including free community concerts in the months leading up to the JazzFest, click here.

stpetecatalyst.com

Kerouac contemporary David Amram in St. Pete Friday

Most of the voices of the so-called “beat” era – Ginsberg, Ferlinghetti and Kerouac – are long gone. Their words live on, of course, as does the music of David Amram, who is still very much with us. Amram, 91, will be in St. Petersburg Friday...
MUSIC
Variety

Allison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, Arooj Aftab Among Folk Alliance Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Nominations have been announced for the Folk Alliance International’s Best of 2021 Awards, with such recent Grammy nominees (and winners) as Allison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, Arooj Aftab, Valerie June, Kalani Pe’a and Sarah Jarosz among the contenders in the association’s three categories. Also set for non-competitive lifetime honors at the May awards ceremony are accordionist Flaco Jiménez, Jason Mraz, Denver-based folk music center Swallow Hill Music and the late singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith. Awards will be handed out May 18 in Kansas City on the opening night of the annual FAI conference, in a ceremony that...
CELEBRITIES
