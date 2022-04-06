2022 Tri-C JazzFest returns, lineup announced

The 43rd Annual Tri-C JazzFest returns to Cleveland’s Public Square on June 23 through June 25, with American singer-songwriters Anthony Hamilton, who has collaborated with Dr. Dre, Keyshia Cole, Josh Turner, Santana and John Rich, to name a few, headlining a special opening night concert at Cleveland Public Auditorium.

"We're looking forward to bringing jazz artists we haven't seen for several years back to Playhouse Square," said Terri Pontremoli, festival director. "Truth is, we've missed them and their music."

The Jazz Fest features eight ticketed concerts. The special opening night concert featuring Hamilton will be dedicated to Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson as he retires at the end of June.

Highlights also include homecoming concerts by native Clevelanders Joe Lovano and Sean Jones in addition to performances by vocalist Cyrille Aimee and legendary pianist Eddie Palmieri.

Individual tickets go on sale on April 15 through the Playhouse Square box office. The 2022 JazzFest also includes free outdoor concerts on the plaza from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday of the festival weekend.

Here is the concert lineup:

Thursday, June 23



Anthony Hamilton: 8 p.m. at Music Hall, Cleveland Public Auditorium

Friday, June 24

Sean Jones Quartet: 5 p.m., Allen Theatre, Playhouse Square

Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas: Sound Prints: 6:30 p.m. at Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square

Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m., Connor Palace, Playhouse Square

Ghost-Note: 9:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square

Saturday, June 25

Cyrille Aimée/Dominick Farinacci :2 p.m., Allen Theatre

Raul Midón: 4:30 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre

Eddie Palmieri: 6:15 p.m., Mimi Ohio Theatre

Tri-C JazzFest All-Star Big Band Under the Direction of John Clayton featuring John Pizzarelli: 8:15 p.m., Connor Palace

For the full roster, including free community concerts in the months leading up to the JazzFest, click here.

