ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Clerk’s Office: 10 provisional ballots issued Tuesday, at least 30% will be counted

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaGAt_0f190V6C00
A sign sitting outside the Madison Municipal Building on April 5, 2022, lets residents know the location serves as a polling place. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — 10 provisional ballots were issued in the City of Madison Tuesday night, the Clerk’s Office said Wednesday.

Those who were issued a provisional ballot have until 4 p.m. Friday to give the Clerk’s Office the required photo identification. This can be done in person, or via email or fax.

Valid forms of ID include:

  • Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/03/2020
  • Wisconsin DOT-issued photo ID card expiring after 11/03/2020
  • U.S. passport expiring after 11/03/2020
  • Military ID card expiring after 11/03/2020
  • Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years
  • Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt
  • Unexpired ID receipt issued by the Wisconsin DOT through the ID Petition Process
  • ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin, regardless of expiration date
  • Unexpired ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college—must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance, along with proof of current enrollment.
  • Unexpired ID issued by the Veterans Health Administration
  • Citation or notice of intent to revoke or suspend Wisconsin driver license, issued within 60 days of the election

IDs do not have to show the voter’s current address. The Clerk’s Office expects at least 30% of provisional ballots to be counted.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office accused of mishandling election ballots

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz addressed recent accusations from former Clerk and Recorder employees alleging the mishandling of election ballots since he took office. A Pueblo citizen tells KRDO he's spoken to several former employees who claim Ortiz and his team mishandled mail-in ballots by not properly storing The post Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office accused of mishandling election ballots appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
B105

Small Wisconsin Town Votes To Support Legalizing Marijuana In Landslide Decision

Wisconsin is still one of the states with the strictest penalties for marijuana. Nearby Minnesota has medicinal marijuana. Neighboring Michigan and Illinois both have recreational adult use as well. Wisconsin currently only allows CBD. It has many in the state frustrated and in the past few years many cities have decriminalized marijuana. This week, a small town in Northern Wisconsin held their election and put an advisory referendum on the ballot concerning legalization of cannabis.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Ballots#Provisional Ballot#Photo Id#Madison Clerk#Clerk S Office#The Wisconsin Dot#Indian#Channel 3000
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

MADISON – Late last night, Sen. Ron Johnson voted against bipartisan legislation that would fund the government, send critical aid to Ukraine, bring $187 million in federal funding directly to Wisconsin community projects, increase funding for schools, child care, pre-K, Head Start, and Pell Grants, and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic turmoil at home, State Treasurer and candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski blasted Johnson for trying to prevent Congress from doing its job.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
97ZOK

One of America’s Most Deadly Intersections is in Wisconsin

Just the other day while driving home I cruised through an intersection and thought, "this area could really use a stop sign." It got me thinking about that intersection and found that there has been at least one major fatality there in the last 20 years. That's based on a...
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

Missing Wisconsin woman found dead in Iron County, Wis.

IRON COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The body of a missing Wisconsin woman was found near an Iron County, Wis. waterfall Sunday morning. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, March 30, the Middleton Police Department contacted the Iron County Sheriff’s Office about a missing woman, Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, of Middleton, Wisconsin. Musgrove went on a hiking trip to Potato River Falls in Gurney, Wisconsin and hadn’t returned.
IRON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy