Madison Clerk’s Office: 10 provisional ballots issued Tuesday, at least 30% will be counted

MADISON, Wis. — 10 provisional ballots were issued in the City of Madison Tuesday night, the Clerk’s Office said Wednesday.

Those who were issued a provisional ballot have until 4 p.m. Friday to give the Clerk’s Office the required photo identification. This can be done in person, or via email or fax.

Valid forms of ID include:

Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/03/2020

Wisconsin DOT-issued photo ID card expiring after 11/03/2020

U.S. passport expiring after 11/03/2020

Military ID card expiring after 11/03/2020

Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years

Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt

Unexpired ID receipt issued by the Wisconsin DOT through the ID Petition Process

ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin, regardless of expiration date

Unexpired ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college—must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance, along with proof of current enrollment.

Unexpired ID issued by the Veterans Health Administration

Citation or notice of intent to revoke or suspend Wisconsin driver license, issued within 60 days of the election

IDs do not have to show the voter’s current address. The Clerk’s Office expects at least 30% of provisional ballots to be counted.

