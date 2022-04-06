Madison Clerk’s Office: 10 provisional ballots issued Tuesday, at least 30% will be counted
MADISON, Wis. — 10 provisional ballots were issued in the City of Madison Tuesday night, the Clerk’s Office said Wednesday.
Those who were issued a provisional ballot have until 4 p.m. Friday to give the Clerk’s Office the required photo identification. This can be done in person, or via email or fax.
Valid forms of ID include:
- Wisconsin driver license expiring after 11/03/2020
- Wisconsin DOT-issued photo ID card expiring after 11/03/2020
- U.S. passport expiring after 11/03/2020
- Military ID card expiring after 11/03/2020
- Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years
- Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt
- Unexpired ID receipt issued by the Wisconsin DOT through the ID Petition Process
- ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin, regardless of expiration date
- Unexpired ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college—must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance, along with proof of current enrollment.
- Unexpired ID issued by the Veterans Health Administration
- Citation or notice of intent to revoke or suspend Wisconsin driver license, issued within 60 days of the election
IDs do not have to show the voter’s current address. The Clerk’s Office expects at least 30% of provisional ballots to be counted.
