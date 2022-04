The Auburn Planning Board held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed Grant Avenue redevelopment project. The proposed redevelopment plan would merge six sites- 121, 135, 139, 143, and 145 Grave Ave. and 9-13 McGarr St.- into three, according to The Citizen. One would be a Popeyes restaurant, the second would be an additional quick-serve restaurant, and the third would be transformed into a new apartment complex.

