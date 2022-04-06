ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

UPDATE: Santa Margarita shooting victim dies, suspect arrested

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
UPDATE (3:18 p.m.) - A suspect wanted for a shooting and a separate stabbing in northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday has been taken into custody.

A KSBY News crew near the scene of the stabbing in Paso Robles witnessed authorities surround a nearby backyard on St. Anne Drive where the suspect was hiding in a hot tub.
UPDATE (3 p.m.) - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials say the man who was shot Wednesday morning has died.

The suspect has been identified as Cruz Christopher Gomez, Jr., 42.

Paso Robles Police Department
Cruz Christopher Gomez, Jr.

Gomez is also considered a suspect in a stabbing in Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
UPDATE (11:46 a.m.) - A male victim was shot along Goldie Lane in Santa Margarita Wednesday morning in what detectives say appears to be an isolated incident.

The man who shot him has not been arrested.

Detectives say there is currently no indication the shooter is a threat to the general public. They are in process of identifying the male suspect, who may be armed.

Officials have not yet shared the extent of the victim's injuries.

Detectives are at the scene of the shooting.
Original Story:

Deputies were responding to reports of a shooting in Santa Margarita Wednesday morning.

It was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Goldie Lane.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release additional information soon.

KSBY has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates as they become available.

