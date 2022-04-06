South Windsor PZC adopts moratorium on new warehouses

Residents packed Town Hall Tuesday to speak against a second attempt to build a 360,000-square-foot warehouse on Talbot Lane. The Planning and Zoning Commission closed the public hearing on the developer’s second application, and the meeting adjourned at 11:30 p.m. Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on applications for warehouses and freight terminals, effective April 22.

The moratorium, proposed by Main Street resident Kathryn Kerrigan, calls for an immediate pause on applications for such facilities in order for the PZC to “fairly assess and revise its regulations,” in keeping with the town’s goals.

The text of the moratorium lists a number of items to be reviewed by the PZC during this period, including restrictions on the size of new buildings, clear definitions on the types of facilities, and requiring traffic and noise studies from objective third parties.

PZC Chairman Bart Pacekonis said Kerrigan’s presentation on the application at their March 22 public hearing “spoke volumes” about the need for a moratorium.

Kerrigan argued that the apparent benefits of existing warehouses in town are outweighed by the consequences, including the noise and traffic that cause her neighborhood’s quality of life to deteriorate.

Kerrigan also noted that any benefits to the town’s economy and tax base are less than what developers stated.

Scannell Properties submitted to the planning department this week an application to Inland Wetlands for a 241,800-square-foot distribution center along Sullivan Avenue and Kennedy Road, next to the existing FedEx distribution facility.

As proposed, the warehouse would have 25 loading docks and 59 trailer spaces on a 19.5-acre lot. Inland Wetlands will review the application at its meeting Wednesday night.

Director of Planning Michele Lipe said Tuesday night that if the developer were to file an application with the PZC before April 22, it would not be subject to the moratorium.

PZC members discussed pushing the effective date of the moratorium up earlier on the calendar, but Lipe said the town must publish a legal notice 15 days before it goes into effect, a statutory requirement to allow for individuals to appeal.

Lipe said if the town were to ignore this requirement, an individual could appeal and have the moratorium nullified entirely.

PZC member Alan Cavagnaro said he would like to see the formation of an ad-hoc committee, in-line with nearby municipalities that have enacted such a moratorium.

Cavagnaro said he would suggest a committee be made of three PZC members, other town officials, and three residents, two who live within 4,000 feet of an industrial zone.

PZC alternate Paul Bernstein, who was seated at the meeting, said he would like the PZC to set up meetings to work through the regulations as soon as possible.

“The clock ticks, and 12 months can go by real quick,” Bernstein said.

PZC member Michael LeBlanc said recent applications have come before the PZC represented by a lawyer and that the existing regulations don’t seem to tip in favor of the town.

Echoing LeBlanc’s statements, PZC member Kevin Foley said the regulations need to give the town more legal standing.

“We have no teeth to bite into our decisions, and it gets left in the hand of a judge,” Foley said.

PZC member Robert Vetere said he would like the PZC to look at the progress made on the regulations after three months and reevaluate the need for the moratorium.

“Inherently, to me, a moratorium in and of itself isn’t the best idea in the world, but if this will allow us to move forward … then in that case, that’s fine,” Vetere said.