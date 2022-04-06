ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsey Grammer’s Fox Nation Series Examining 8 Key American Battles Gets Premiere Date

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America” has a premiere date on Fox Nation. The show, which finds Grammer looking at eight battles that left their mark on America, will debut May 1, Fox Nation president Jason Klarman announced Wednesday. “I am excited this show will provide the...

www.thewrap.com

Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin Allegedly ‘Doesn’t Want to Be’ on ‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘Wants to Leave Mid-Scene’

Click here to read the full article. The allegations against “The Goldbergs” star Jeff Garlin have thrown the ABC series “for a loop” when filming its ninth season. Co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Twitter to respond to criticisms of the sitcom using a stand-in for Garlin, namely during scenes pivotal to the plot. Garlin’s role was significantly cut down due to an ongoing three-year investigation into HR complaints involving toxic workplace allegations. Garlin insisted to Vanity Fair in December 2021 that he was “not fired” from the series. Variety later reported that Garlin would not film any new episodes of “The Goldbergs” for...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced With Official Trailer, First Look Photos

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first-look photos and a new trailer. AMC has announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.
TV SERIES
