LAKEWOOD - Every time Rafaela Aguilar showers she checks to make sure that the water is coming from her showerhead and not from the apartment upstairs. It's a precaution she's taken ever since October, when her bathroom ceiling caved in, sending dirty water into her apartment. Aguilar said she told her landlord on numerous occasions about the decayed ceiling, but...

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 MINUTES AGO