The New York Mets are gearing up for Opening Day on Thursday, when, despite the offseason acquisition of Max Scherzer, Taylor Megill will be on the mound. With Max Scherzer nursing a hamstring injury, the marquee signing was expected to make his Mets debut on Friday during their second game of the season. The latest update from Tim Healey, however, could throw a wrench in those plans. According to Healey, while Scherzer did get included on the Mets’ Opening Day roster, manager Buck Showalter revealed the IL remains a possibility for the 37-year-old.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO