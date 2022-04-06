ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Obituary: Nola Mae Jaynes

By White River Now
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNola Mae Jaynes, 83, departed this world for her heavenly home on April 4, 2022, at Belle View Estates in Monticello, Arkansas after a long battle with vascular dementia. She was born July 15, 1938, in Portageville, Missouri. She married her husband, Gary Don Jaynes, on April 28, 1958. They were...

Obituary: Shawn D Baker

Shawn D Baker, 27, of Batesville, departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Batesville, Arkansas. Shawn was born in Searcy on January 26, 1995, to Doug Baker and Lucinda Smith. During his working years, he was employed at Peco and fast-food restaurants. He loved going to the lake,...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Ricky Allen Whitaker

Ricky Allen Whitaker, 64, of Trumann, Arkansas departed this life Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born October 16, 1957, in Memphis, Tennessee the son of Isaac Garvin Whitaker and Mary Eunice (Hood) Grodi. His parents preceded him in death and one brother, Kenny Whitaker. Ricky enjoyed...
TRUMANN, AR
Obituary: Elley Adrianna Lindsey

Elley Adrianna Lindsey, 26, of Fayetteville passed away on April 2, 2022. She was born March 1, 1996, in Batesville to Elbert William and Stacey (Finney) Lindsey. Elley was a graduate of BHS class of 2014 and a graduate of Lyon College class of 2018, where she played volleyball for both schools. She was also a graduate of Paul Mitchell’s class of 2019, where she received her cosmetology license. After graduating, she went on to be a cosmetologist for Black Sheep Salon. She had a great personality and loved to laugh. She was beautiful, relentless, independent, nonconforming, and confident. Elley was a bright light to those who met her and loved her family with all her heart. Elley was a people person who loved to fish, and watch the Razorbacks, and was a very passionate dog mom to Rae Rae, Tracer Boy, and Lady Bug.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Julia Fae Kelley Harmon

Julia Fae Kelley Harmon, 92 of Desha passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born June 27, 1929, in Locust Grove, Arkansas to John C. and Lois Dishongh Kelley. She was a retired school teacher with 31 years of service at Desha Schools. She was a longtime member of Desha First Baptist Church.
DESHA, AR
Obituary: James Laroy Nast

James Laroy Nast, 91, of Batesville passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born November 2, 1930, in Batesville, Arkansas to L.M. “Roy” Nast and Pearl Pate Nast. James owned and operated Jim Nast Garage for 20 plus years. He loved to repurpose old things and loved people. He dearly loved his family and friends.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Calvin C. Snow

Calvin C. Snow, of Cave City, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born March 8, 1925, in Cave City, Arkansas to Ralph Snow and Martha Ann “Annie” Goodman Snow. Anyone you ask will tell you that he was a shining example of the love of Christ, of the faithfulness that God requires of His children, and was a true family anchor. He was a member of the Cave City Church of God for 70+ years and loved his church family dearly. He was a man of unmatched integrity, faithfulness, humility, love and strength. He was retired from GenCorp Automotive in Batesville and was a U.S. Army veteran who served our great country in WWII.
CAVE CITY, AR
Obituary: Joey Douglas Lemay

Joey Douglas Lemay of Merriam Woods, Missouri, departed this life on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 60. He was born March 19, 1962, the son of Charles Douglas and Shirley (Norris) Lemay. He was a 1980 graduate of Newport High School and graduated from Arkansas State University...
Obituary: Virginia Olene (Sneed) Daggett

Virginia Olene (Sneed) Daggett, Age 89, of Saffell, Arkansas passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022. She was born to Alonzo and Sylvia Sneed in Strawberry, Arkansas on May 9, 1932. Virginia spent her life devoted to her family and enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing, often creating matching outfits for...
SAFFELL, AR
Obituary: Henry Dale Carter

Henry Dale Carter of Osceola, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born October 13, 1948, in Osceola, the son of Jacob Jackson Carter, Sr., and Fannie May (Haigwood) Carter. He was a graduate of Osceola High School and a retired...
OSCEOLA, AR
Obituary: Gary Dean Fortson Jr.

Gary Dean Fortson Jr. was born July 10. 1975 to the union of Gary and Rita Fortson in Harrisburg, Arkansas where he resided until his transition Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1995. Gary was a loyal employee of Hunt’s Brothers Pizza for many years as a delivery driver. One of his favorite things to do was to be a grandad. Spending time with his “Tooter” meant the world to him. His family and friends were an important part of his life. He loved to aggravate you rather than party with you. He was a man of many talents: duck hunting, fishing, drinking plenty of Miller Lite, and “according to him” singing would be one of those talents..keyword “according to him.” Gary was an avid Razorback fan and he tried to get to as many games as he could.
HARRISBURG, AR
Obituary: Eleanor Frances Garner

Eleanor Frances Garner, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on the morning of April 4th, 2022, in her hometown of Heber Springs, Arkansas with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, nurturing mother of five children, doting grandmother of fifteen children, and great grandmother of five children. She lived her life as a devout Christian, touching hearts and minds through her personal ministry and by serving others with love and dignity. She never passed up the opportunity to share the gospel while helping others in need. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
