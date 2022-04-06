Obituary: Nola Mae Jaynes

Gary Dean Fortson Jr. was born July 10. 1975 to the union of Gary and Rita Fortson in Harrisburg, Arkansas where he resided until his transition Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1995. Gary was a loyal employee of Hunt’s Brothers Pizza for many years as a delivery driver. One of his favorite things to do was to be a grandad. Spending time with his “Tooter” meant the world to him. His family and friends were an important part of his life. He loved to aggravate you rather than party with you. He was a man of many talents: duck hunting, fishing, drinking plenty of Miller Lite, and “according to him” singing would be one of those talents..keyword “according to him.” Gary was an avid Razorback fan and he tried to get to as many games as he could.

HARRISBURG, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO