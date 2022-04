Flathead County commissioners at their March 7 meeting voted unanimously to name Elizabeth Wood the new transit director for the county, replacing the retiring Dale Novak. Wood moved to the Flathead in 2010 and began working with the county’s transit department, then known as Eagle Transit, in 2017. She oversaw the department’s marketing and worked as a dispatcher. In 2019 she served as the Glacier National Park shuttle coordinator when the county partnered with the park to provide transportation services.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO