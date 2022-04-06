ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, MA

Room to Love: A big family room becomes a lot cozier

Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE BUILT-INS To help make this very large family room feel less cavernous and more intimate, Cara Fineman of Dover-based DAG Design installed built-ins to eat up square footage. The doors’ brass-mesh grates add interest, while the colorfully styled shelves create a pretty focal point. “The...

