ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Stuart Lancaster insists England need an English successor to under-fire Eddie Jones, as former Red Rose boss insists it would give them 'a huge sense of responsibility to do right for the country'

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline, Pa Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster approves of the Rugby Football Union's strong preference to appoint an English successor to Eddie Jones because of the motivating power of nationality.

Twickenham has already begun the process of identifying Jones' replacement, having backed the Australian to lead the team into the 2023 World Cup, after which his eight-year reign will end.

The plan is for the appointment to be made next summer with a view to the chosen candidate shadowing Jones during the global showpiece in France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvY0b_0f18rfcl00
Ex-England boss Stuart Lancaster (left) believes Eddie Jones' successor should be English
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weMry_0f18rfcl00

Chief executive Bill Sweeney wants an Englishman for the role and Lancaster, who was in charge from 2011 to 2015, agrees with limiting the geographic scope of the search.

'Within the coaching team, ideally, I wouldn't disagree that you'd want stability and ideally an English flavour,' Leinster senior coach Lancaster told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

'I don't think they should all necessarily be English, but you should have an English flavour. And ideally, and I'm biased obviously, an English coach.

'I was proud, as we all were, to coach the national team and I felt a huge sense of responsibility to do right for the team, but also to do right for the country as well. I think you feel that deeply when it is your country. It is important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiG1G_0f18rfcl00
Lancaster, who enjoyed four years in charge of England, insists coaching your national side gives you 'a huge sense of responsibility to do right for the country'

'I don't think the whole coaching team has to be all English, a little bit of diversity in there wouldn't be a bad thing. But you definitely want an English feel to it and an English system.'

Lancaster left Twickenham after England failed to qualify for the knockout phase of the 2015 World Cup, but the 52-year-old has successfully rebuilt his career at Leinster since.

In a twist of fate, he has been joined in Ireland by his former assistants Andy Farrell, Graham Rowntree and Mike Catt.

Farrell has overseen Ireland's resurgence - they finished second in the recent Six Nations and are looking formidable - while England fell to three defeats for a second successive Championship.

'It was worrying for me when I lost the job that a lot of good people left the union at the same time. A lot of good English coaches left the system and are in Ireland,' Lancaster said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCE49_0f18rfcl00
The 52-year-old has rebuilt his career at Leinster after departing England back in 2015

'There are four of us in Ireland. Without a doubt Andy Farrell's appointment has made Ireland stronger on the back of what Joe Schmidt did.

'England were behind in the Six Nations in the table and didn't do as well in the Under 20s as Ireland did. Ireland are going to be a force to be reckoned with, for sure. For 2023 and 2027 and beyond.

'It's not just about having more money and more players, it's about having good alignment, good plans and good people. Ireland have definitely got that.'

Lancaster's contract with Leinster expires in 2023, making him a strong contender to replace Jones, but he insists it would be a wrench to depart Dublin.

'It's going to take a strong argument to leave Leinster because it's such an enjoyable....' Lancaster said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjDPc_0f18rfcl00
Despite being linked with an England return, Lancaster can't see himself leaving Leinster

'Obviously what does go through your mind when you've been there a while is, "is the message getting stale, are they bored of hearing the same delivery and training sessions?". I'm very conscious of it.

'What made Manchester United stay at the top for so long is that they made change before change is needed. It could be a change of an assistant coach, a (David) Beckham, a (Roy) Keane, someone else coming in.

'If the players are still saying "we're motivated", then it's a very hard place to leave. I genuinely love it.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Smith: The shy Scotland captain who did his talking on the pitch

Tom Smith was never one to run his mouth. Deeds rather than words were this hardy prop’s preferred method for inspiring others to follow where he furrowed.But when he did speak, the respect was instantaneous. Former team-mates later recalled that when the famously-shy Scotland captain – who died on April 6, aged 50 – rose to his feet, a hush descended and everybody listened.And for good reason given the height his deeds took him to. A member of Scotland’s last Five Nations-winning side of 1999 and a member of the successful British and Irish Lions squad which toppled then-world champions...
RUGBY
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Jess Breach to return against Wales

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Jess Breach will make her first England appearance since May 2021 when the Red...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rose#England#Rugby Football Union#Manchester United#Australian#Englishman#Leinster#Bbc Radio 5#Rugby Union Weekly
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Bookies are set for a record weekend as Grand National, Masters golf and crunch Premier League match look set to bring tide of punters

Bookies are gearing up for a record-breaking weekend with bets on tomorrow’s Grand National alone expected to top £150million. As well as the flagship horse race at Aintree, other big events include golf superstar Tiger Woods’s return in the Masters in the US, and Manchester City’s crunch game against Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Brive v Saracens

Venue: Stade Amedee-Domenech Date: Friday, 8 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. England captain Owen Farrell returns for Saracens' European Challenge Cup Pool C decider against Brive. Farrell missed his side's victory against Sale as he completed concussion protocols following a HIA during his comeback match against Bristol. He starts at fly-half...
RUGBY
BBC

Tom Smith: Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop dies

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50. Recognised as one of the nation's finest players, Smith was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2019. He won 67 caps, and was instrumental in both Scotland's 1999 Five Nations title and the Lions' 1997...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

‘Every player bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano.’: Wayne Rooney hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘jealous’ comment following the Derby boss’ criticism of his Manchester United return

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has provided a sound response to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'jealous' remark on Instagram. Rooney delivered a scathing attack of the forward on Monday following the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the weekend. The Derby County boss has since responded to his former team-mate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Marcus Smith: Harlequins and England fly-half 're-energised' after debut Six Nations

Marcus Smith has had the sort of hectic 12 months that might convince many professional athletes to take time out from their sport and embrace the chance to rest. But after a week's break in Dubai following his debut Six Nations and regular visits back to family in Brighton, the Harlequins and England fly-half said he is "re-energised" for a tilt at domestic and European club honours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The moment that left David Moyes - and West Ham's fans - raging: 'Baffled' Hammers boss SLAMS supporter who ran on to the pitch to ruin their chances of late winner against Lyon in heated first leg

A frustrated David Moyes criticised the supporter who ran onto the pitch and ruined a promising West Ham attack during the 1-1 Europa League draw with Lyon. A historic match for the Hammers ended on a sour note after a pitch invader - the second of the game - jumped out of the home end with 10-man West Ham actually mounting a rare attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wales Rugby League: Men's senior team to return to action against France

Wales' Rugby League men's senior side will play their first game in nearly four years when they face France in June. John Kear's side will travel to Albi on Sunday, 19 June. Wales have not played since November 2018, when they beat Ireland to qualify for the Rugby League World Cup.
RUGBY
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales centre Hannah Jones reflects on winning start

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch live BBC Two Wales and BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.
RUGBY
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster against Connacht

Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 8 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton will make his first Leinster appearance since January as he returns for the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Irish rivals Connacht.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

330K+
Followers
28K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy