UFC champions: Who are ALL the men and women that have held UFC titles?

Being a member of the select groups of fighters that are or have been UFC champions is a prestigious honor in the sport of mixed martial arts. Many talented cage fighters have pursued UFC gold, but few have succeeded in the endeavor to become a true lineal champion.

On a roster of a few hundred competitors, only 12 fighters hold UFC titles currently. Let’s take a look at the reigning champions of the Octagon, and the legends that preceded their recent feats.

Current UFC Champions

Francis Ngannou, UFC heavyweight champion

Francis Ngannou is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, and he has earned that right by smashing his way to the top. In 14 Octagon appearances, he has 10 knockout wins, including over the weight-class GOAT Stipe Miocic. Not only is he the baddest man on the planet, but he is also the scariest puncher in UFC history.

Former UFC heavyweight champions

Mark Coleman

Maurice Smith

Randy Couture

Bass Rutten

Kevin Randleman

Ricco Rodriguez

Josh Barnett

Tim Sylvia

Frank Mir

Andrei Arlovski

Antonio Rodrigo Noguiera

Brock Lesnar

Shane Carwin

Cain Velasquez

Junior dos Santos

Fabricio Werdum

Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier

Glover Teixeira, UFC light heavyweight champion

Glover Teixeira currently holds the UFC light heavyweight title, and in earning the honor he also made history by being the oldest UFC fighter to win the championship at 42-years-old. The Brazilian is a national MMA legend and an example of how losses and age don’t limit an athlete’s ability to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Former UFC light heavyweight champions

Frank Shamrock

Tito Oritz

Randy Couture

Vitor Belfort

Chuck Liddell

Quinton Jackson

Rashad Evans

Lyoto Machida

Mauricio Rua

Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier

Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya, UFC middleweight champion

Israel Adesanya is not only the middleweight UFC champ, he is one of the top-three MMA fighters on earth. In 21 fights at 185-pounds, he has never lost, including 11 appearances in the Octagon. It seemed like no fighter would be able to surpass the greatness of division legend Anderson Silva. But “The Last Stylebender” has everything needed to become the next UFC middleweight GOAT.

Former UFC middleweight champions

Dave Menne

Murilo Bustamante

Evan Tanner

Rich Franklin

Anderson Silva

Chris Weidman

Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre

Robert Whittaker

Kamaru Usman, UFC welterweight champion

Kamaru Usman has been untouchable during his run in the UFC. In 15 fights in the fabled Octagon, he has never been defeated and barely loses rounds. That is part of why he is currently the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. As each new title defense and win gets added to his resume, he gets closer to usurping the honor of being called the UFC welterweight GOAT from former champion Georges St-Pierre.

Former UFC welterweight champions

Pat Miletich

Carlos Newton

Matt Hughes

BJ Penn

Georges St-Pierre

Matt Serra

Johnny Hendricks

Robbie Lawler

Tyron Woodley

Charles Oliveira, UFC lightweight champion

Not only does the current UFC champion at lightweight Charles Oliveira have a rags to riches life story, but he also completely reinvigorated a career that had seemingly hit a glass ceiling. Now, he is the hottest fighter in one of the best weight classes in all of MMA. “Do Bronx” is the new king of Brazilian MMA and one of the best stories in the sport currently.

Former UFC lightweight champions

Jens Pulver

Sean Sherk

BJ Penn

Frankie Edgar

Benson Henderson

Anthony Pettis

Rafael dos Anjos

Eddie Alvarez

Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the most complete fighters in all of MMA. There really is very little he can’t do in the cage. His rise to winning the UFC belt and follow-up title defenses have only solidified that fact. At this point, his legacy is set and now his biggest challenge is seeing if he can surpass Usman to become the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Former UFC featherweight champions

Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor

Max Holloway

Aljamain Sterling, UFC bantamweight champion

Aljamain Sterling is one of the more unfortunate UFC champions in promotion history. He is a very talented and elite-level bantamweight, however, his reign as division king came by way of a disqualification victory over former titlist Petr Yan. The unusual victory has left a bad taste in the mouth of observers of the sport who now hope Sterling can prove worthy of the belt in his first defense.

Former bantamweight UFC champions

Dominick Cruz

Renan Barao TJ Dillashaw

Cody Garbrandt

Henry Cejudo

Petr Yan

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC flyweight champion

Deiveson Figueiredo is a rarity at flyweight for being a competitor with one-punch knockout power. It is how he became one of the most exciting fighters in the division and a two-time UFC flyweight champion. He has also been one-half of some of the weight class’s greatest fights in his trilogy series of bouts against previous champion Brandon Moreno.

Former flyweight UFC champions

Demetrious Johnson

Henry Cejudo

Brandon Moreno

Amanda Nunes, women’s UFC featherweight champion

Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter in UFC and MMA history. Over 16 Octagon appearances, she has lost just twice and beat some of the greatest women’s fighters of all time, en route to being the only female two-division champion in promotion history. She is the current UFC women’s featherweight champion, and very well could be the last with a common belief being the organization will likely drop the division if she retires.

Former women’s featherweight UFC champions

Germaine de Randamie

Cris Justino

Julianna Pena, women’s UFC bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena shocked the world in December 2021 when she defeated Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title. It will forever be viewed as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history and will always link the “Venezuelan Vixen” with the 135-pound women’s title.

Former women’s bantamweight UFC champions

Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm

Miesha Tate

Amanda Nunes

Valentina Schevchenko, women’s UFC flyweight champion

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is not just one of the best female fighters of all time, she is one of the 25 best competitors ever to grace the Octagon — man or woman. Like Volkanovksi, there is nothing she can’t do in an MMA fight and she has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. The Shevchenko train is not coming to a halt anytime soon.

Former UFC women’s flyweight champions

Nicco Montano

Rose Namajunas, women’s UFC strawweight champion

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is a beloved fighter in the industry. The former Ultimate Fighter finalist has battled setbacks and mental boundaries to become the only two-time champion in division history. During her time in the promotion, she has beaten elite fighters like Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade. Not to mention, she has some of the slickest boxing in all of the UFC.

Former UFC women’s strawweight champions

Carla Esparza

Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Jessica Andrade

Zhang Weili

