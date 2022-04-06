ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC champions: Who are ALL the men and women that have held UFC titles?

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imgPm_0f18rUre00

Being a member of the select groups of fighters that are or have been UFC champions is a prestigious honor in the sport of mixed martial arts. Many talented cage fighters have pursued UFC gold, but few have succeeded in the endeavor to become a true lineal champion.

On a roster of a few hundred competitors, only 12 fighters hold UFC titles currently. Let’s take a look at the reigning champions of the Octagon, and the legends that preceded their recent feats.

Current UFC Champions

Francis Ngannou, UFC heavyweight champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZ3wq_0f18rUre00
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Francis Ngannou is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, and he has earned that right by smashing his way to the top. In 14 Octagon appearances, he has 10 knockout wins, including over the weight-class GOAT Stipe Miocic. Not only is he the baddest man on the planet, but he is also the scariest puncher in UFC history.

Related: UFC tonight – Get fight card info, best bets, and watch times for the next UFC event

Former UFC heavyweight champions

  • Mark Coleman
  • Maurice Smith
  • Randy Couture
  • Bass Rutten
  • Kevin Randleman
  • Ricco Rodriguez
  • Josh Barnett
  • Tim Sylvia
  • Frank Mir
  • Andrei Arlovski
  • Antonio Rodrigo Noguiera
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Shane Carwin
  • Cain Velasquez
  • Junior dos Santos
  • Fabricio Werdum
  • Stipe Miocic
  • Daniel Cormier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFrKf_0f18rUre00
Also Read:
Sean O’Malley next fight: Who’s the next guest on the ‘Sugar Show?’

Glover Teixeira, UFC light heavyweight champion

Glover Teixeira currently holds the UFC light heavyweight title, and in earning the honor he also made history by being the oldest UFC fighter to win the championship at 42-years-old. The Brazilian is a national MMA legend and an example of how losses and age don’t limit an athlete’s ability to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Former UFC light heavyweight champions

  • Frank Shamrock
  • Tito Oritz
  • Randy Couture
  • Vitor Belfort
  • Chuck Liddell
  • Quinton Jackson
  • Rashad Evans
  • Lyoto Machida
  • Mauricio Rua
  • Jon Jones
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya, UFC middleweight champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vPPp_0f18rUre00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Israel Adesanya is not only the middleweight UFC champ, he is one of the top-three MMA fighters on earth. In 21 fights at 185-pounds, he has never lost, including 11 appearances in the Octagon. It seemed like no fighter would be able to surpass the greatness of division legend Anderson Silva. But “The Last Stylebender” has everything needed to become the next UFC middleweight GOAT.

Related: Who is #1 in our latest UFC heavyweight rankings?

Former UFC middleweight champions

  • Dave Menne
  • Murilo Bustamante
  • Evan Tanner
  • Rich Franklin
  • Anderson Silva
  • Chris Weidman
  • Luke Rockhold
  • Michael Bisping
  • Georges St-Pierre
  • Robert Whittaker

Kamaru Usman, UFC welterweight champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbgmo_0f18rUre00
Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Kamaru Usman has been untouchable during his run in the UFC. In 15 fights in the fabled Octagon, he has never been defeated and barely loses rounds. That is part of why he is currently the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. As each new title defense and win gets added to his resume, he gets closer to usurping the honor of being called the UFC welterweight GOAT from former champion Georges St-Pierre.

Former UFC welterweight champions

  • Pat Miletich
  • Carlos Newton
  • Matt Hughes
  • BJ Penn
  • Georges St-Pierre
  • Matt Serra
  • Johnny Hendricks
  • Robbie Lawler
  • Tyron Woodley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yjqmw_0f18rUre00 Also Read:
Khamzat Chimaev next fight: ‘Borz’ is back at UFC 273

Charles Oliveira, UFC lightweight champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpKG6_0f18rUre00
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Not only does the current UFC champion at lightweight Charles Oliveira have a rags to riches life story, but he also completely reinvigorated a career that had seemingly hit a glass ceiling. Now, he is the hottest fighter in one of the best weight classes in all of MMA. “Do Bronx” is the new king of Brazilian MMA and one of the best stories in the sport currently.

Former UFC lightweight champions

  • Jens Pulver
  • Sean Sherk
  • BJ Penn
  • Frankie Edgar
  • Benson Henderson
  • Anthony Pettis
  • Rafael dos Anjos
  • Eddie Alvarez
  • Conor McGregor
  • Tony Ferguson
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight champion

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the most complete fighters in all of MMA. There really is very little he can’t do in the cage. His rise to winning the UFC belt and follow-up title defenses have only solidified that fact. At this point, his legacy is set and now his biggest challenge is seeing if he can surpass Usman to become the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Related: Who is the best UFC pound-for-pound fighter in the world?

Former UFC featherweight champions

  • Jose Aldo
  • Conor McGregor
  • Max Holloway

Aljamain Sterling, UFC bantamweight champion

Aljamain Sterling is one of the more unfortunate UFC champions in promotion history. He is a very talented and elite-level bantamweight, however, his reign as division king came by way of a disqualification victory over former titlist Petr Yan. The unusual victory has left a bad taste in the mouth of observers of the sport who now hope Sterling can prove worthy of the belt in his first defense.

Former bantamweight UFC champions

  • Dominick Cruz
  • Renan Barao TJ Dillashaw
  • Cody Garbrandt
  • Henry Cejudo
  • Petr Yan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Fznb_0f18rUre00 Also Read:
Paddy Pimblett next fight: Who’s next for ‘The Baddy?’

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC flyweight champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVoIt_0f18rUre00
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Deiveson Figueiredo is a rarity at flyweight for being a competitor with one-punch knockout power. It is how he became one of the most exciting fighters in the division and a two-time UFC flyweight champion. He has also been one-half of some of the weight class’s greatest fights in his trilogy series of bouts against previous champion Brandon Moreno.

Former flyweight UFC champions

  • Demetrious Johnson
  • Henry Cejudo
  • Brandon Moreno

Amanda Nunes, women’s UFC featherweight champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayZmV_0f18rUre00
Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter in UFC and MMA history. Over 16 Octagon appearances, she has lost just twice and beat some of the greatest women’s fighters of all time, en route to being the only female two-division champion in promotion history. She is the current UFC women’s featherweight champion, and very well could be the last with a common belief being the organization will likely drop the division if she retires.

Former women’s featherweight UFC champions

  • Germaine de Randamie
  • Cris Justino

Julianna Pena, women’s UFC bantamweight champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FRHE_0f18rUre00
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Julianna Pena shocked the world in December 2021 when she defeated Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title. It will forever be viewed as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history and will always link the “Venezuelan Vixen” with the 135-pound women’s title.

Former women’s bantamweight UFC champions

  • Ronda Rousey
  • Holly Holm
  • Miesha Tate
  • Amanda Nunes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nw1GZ_0f18rUre00 Also Read:
Colby Covington next fight: Who will face the ‘Chaos’ next?

Valentina Schevchenko, women’s UFC flyweight champion

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is not just one of the best female fighters of all time, she is one of the 25 best competitors ever to grace the Octagon — man or woman. Like Volkanovksi, there is nothing she can’t do in an MMA fight and she has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. The Shevchenko train is not coming to a halt anytime soon.

Former UFC women’s flyweight champions

  • Nicco Montano

Rose Namajunas, women’s UFC strawweight champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHvbl_0f18rUre00
Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is a beloved fighter in the industry. The former Ultimate Fighter finalist has battled setbacks and mental boundaries to become the only two-time champion in division history. During her time in the promotion, she has beaten elite fighters like Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade. Not to mention, she has some of the slickest boxing in all of the UFC.

Former UFC women’s strawweight champions

  • Carla Esparza
  • Joanna Jędrzejczyk
  • Jessica Andrade
  • Zhang Weili
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRL42_0f18rUre00 Also Read:
Jake Paul next fight: Who should get ‘Problem Child’ next?

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Rich Franklin
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Stipe Miocic
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Joanna Jędrzejczyk
Person
Anthony Martial
MMAmania.com

Mommy’s orders! Khamzat Chimaev will follow Khabib, win UFC title and retire from MMA

Welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev has yet to prove he’s good enough to get past No. 2-ranked 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns on the UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (April 9, 2022) in Jacksonville, Fla., and “Borz” is already talking about championship titles and his inevitable retirement from combat sports.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Monday Night Raw Next Week

Welcome back? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are among the biggest names in wrestling history. If you have been watching WWE for any length of time, you know that there are some names which have made a lot of history in the company. Some of them have even made an impact even outside of WWE and another one of those names will be back soon.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Champion#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Miocic Daniel Cormier
FanSided

UFC 273: Ian Garry is the fighter to watch

Ian Garry is the fighter to watch this weekend at UFC 273. The UFC is back after a week off and will be heading to Jacksonville, FL for UFC 273, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung (AKA The Korean Zombie) for the featherweight belt. After Max Holloway was forced out of this match due to injury, Jung got the call to challenge Volkanovski for the title.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bjpenndotcom

Jairzinho Rozenstruik warns Marcin Tybura of his power ahead of UFC 273: “As soon as I start touching people they have big problems”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik wasn’t surprised he was booked to fight Marcin Tybura. Rozenstruik headlined a card last year against Augusto Sakai who he knocked out in brutal fashion. That same night, Marcin Tybura TKO’d Walt Harris in the evening’s co-main attraction. After the event, Tybura called for the Rozenstruik fight to happen next but instead they both got different opponents. Now, however, after they both lost their last fights, the two will meet on the UFC 273 prelims.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Current NXT Champion gets SHOCKINGLY released by WWE

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter (aka Zachary Wentz) of MSK gets released by WWE, less than a week after reclaiming the tag belts. Two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter, one-half of the tag team MSK, has just been reportedly released by WWE, says Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. This came just less than a week since the tag team, whose other half is Wes Lee, reclaimed the NXT Tag Belts at NXT: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania Weekend.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Al Iaquinta and Merab Dvalishvili respond to Petr Yan’s threats: ‘Big mistake!’

UFC 273’s co-main event has enough bad blood to carry the show. Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling have made it clear they don’t like one another, nor is there any mutual respect. Yan believes Sterling a cheater and quitter, whereas “Funkmaster” is understandably rather pissed about the illegal knee and subsequent s—t talk. Earlier today, Yan took it up a notch by threatening to “kill” Sterling and his team.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No more second-guessing: Mackenzie Dern aims to 'trust in the process' against Tecia Torres at UFC 273

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mackenzie Dern learned a lot from her first UFC main event, and hopes the takeaways from it will result in a victory at UFC 273. On the heels of a four-fight win streak, Dern (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) entered the first five-round contest of her UFC career against Marina Rodriguez in November. It was a fight that went the distance and did not go in her favor when the judges rendered their scores. However, despite the loss, Dern found lessons to apply to her upcoming bout against Tecia Torres.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Patricio Pitbull believes UFC avoids cross-promotion because Dana White is scared

Cross-promotion in mixed martial arts (MMA) is truly a hardcore fan’s fantasy come to life. There have been many instances where two organizations have worked together to put on the biggest and best fights imaginable. In recent memory, Bellator and RIZIN stand out for their partnership leading to several amazing moments that have occurred dating back to late 2019. Going back even further, there was a time when Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) famously sent Chuck Liddell over to PRIDE Fighting Championship to compete (unsuccessfully) in one of its tournaments.
UFC
FanSided

UFC 273: Gilbert Burns promises to see if Khamzat Chimeav is ‘real or not’ (video)

Gilbert Burns looks to kick Khamzat Chimeav’s hype train off the tracks at UFC 273. UFC 273 features two important title bouts at the top of the card. But the fight between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimeav is getting a lot of attention, if not more than the title contests. Burns is a consummate veteran at this point and he’s taking on a tough, young fighter in Chimeav with a lot of eyeballs on the outcome. Not only is Burns predicting a victory in his favor, but he’s predicting a finish of the highly touted prospect.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata fight prediction, undercard, odds, start time, live stream, expert pick

While every fighter has reason to want to win every fight, Gennadiy Golovkin enters Saturday's bout with Ryota Murata with millions upon millions more reasons than most. As long as Golovkin can beat Murata and unify the IBF and WBA middleweight championships, he's set for a massive trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez to end the year. That, of course, assumes that Alvarez is also able to beat Dmitry Bivol on May 7.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy