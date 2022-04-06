Chelsea vs Real Madrid - RATED: Champions of Europe vs LaLiga's runaway leaders in the tie of the round... but how do they match up in defence, a tough midfield battle, their forward lines - and bosses

Chelsea's Champions League clash against Real Madrid has so much more at play than simply being the current European champions facing the most successful side on the continent in history.

For one, their preparation for tonight's fixture has been completely different, with the Blues suffering a shock 4-1 defeat at home by Brentford, while Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo at Balaidos to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga.

Thomas Tuchel's side, however, will have last season's Champions League semi-final in mind, having drawn in the Spanish capital before securing a 2-0 victory in the return leg to qualify for - and ultimately win - the final.

Madrid have also struggled recently in terms of fitness following Carlo Ancelotti's lack of rotation, but Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois represent two of the most in-form players in Europe at present.

We compare how the two European heavyweights match up player-for-player on possible line-ups and current form in our high court.

Thomas Tuchel (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R) will see their Chelsea and Real sides do battle

GOALKEEPER

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) - The Senegalese starred when these two sides met at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final last season but he comes into this latest clash off an underwhelming display against Brentford.

He could have done better for Vitaly Janelt's second and arguably Christian Eriksen's strike in Brentford's 4-1 win on Saturday but Tuchel will need the 30-year-old - who has on the flip side managed to keep 25 clean sheets in all competitions this season - back to his best to thwart Karim Benzema and Co. 7/10

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - A player who has no doubt saved Real Madrid from plenty of embarrassments this season and has become more important than ever with his performances critical to them closing in on LaLiga and in the last eight in Europe.

It is anyone's guess what reception he will receive upon his return to a Stamford Bridge with supporters inside the stadium this time, but it is clear the player returning is even better than the one that left west London in 2018, as evidenced by one of the saves of the season at the weekend in the win at Celta Vigo. 9/10

Edouard Mendy (left) had a rare blip at the weekend but Thibaut Courtois (right) is more important than ever

RIGHT-BACK

Reece James (Chelsea) - Perhaps along with Antonio Rudiger's goal, the return of the full-back against Brentford following a muscular injury was the only positive to come out of the game. The England star plays a crucial role for the Blues at both ends of the pitch and with six goals and seven assists already this term, he has proved invaluable. 8.5/10

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) - The Spain international has not been the same player since being diagnosed with a viral infection of the heart in 2017. Injuries and a tendency to play with the handbrake on have seen him fail to hit the heights of his first four years at the club. Certainly a player the Blues will look to target. 6/10

Dani Carvajal (L) has struggled in recent seasons but Reece James (R) has continued to excel

CENTRE-BACK

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) - Among the defence run ragged by Brentford and which extraordinarily saw his wife Belle launch a staunch defence of him, insisting 'he is not a machine'. The 37-year-old, however, is still excelling in the Premier League and his experience will be vital if the Blues are to lift silverware this season. 8/10

Eder Militao (Real Madrid) - Only Courtois (3,720 minutes) has wracked up more playing time than the Brazilian centre-back (3,619 minutes) for the club this season, showing his importance to Ancelotti's side. Brilliant in the return leg against PSG, Militao has grown from strength to strength this term. 8/10

Brazilian centre-backs Eder Militao (L) and Thiago Silva (R) are shining lights in their sides

CENTRE-BACK

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) - Talk around the German this season has been all about his future with the player currently set to walk away on a free transfer, with Real Madrid among the clubs vying for his signature. But his impressive performances at the back this season have only served to demonstrate what an asset the Blues look destined to lose, following a number of commanding displays. 8/10

David Alaba (Real Madrid) - The Austrian has seamlessly fitted into life with the Spanish champions and forming a strong partnership with Militao. Caught the eye with an viral plastic-chair celebration against PSG but the 29-year-old has backed up his actions with some excellent displays. 7/10

David Alaba (L) has adapted well to LaLiga as Antonio Rudiger (R) continues to impress

LEFT-BACK

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) - The 31-year-old started his career in the academy at Real Madrid but now needs to up his game after a poor showing against Brentford. His display on Saturday was not his first below-par performance, but with Ben Chilwell out for the season the Blues cannot afford any more. 6/10

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) - Los Blancos missed the Frenchman earlier in the season when Ancelotti struggled to get the same consistency from the likes of Nacho and Marcelo. Madrid have only lost once when Mendy has featured this season, and he is now among one of the first names on the teamsheet. 8/10

Marcos Alonso (R) has struggled at times but Ferland Mendy (L) is a consistent performer

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) - Not a direct comparison positionally here but the 32-year-old defender has been a fine presence at the back for a decade in west London. If he does depart in the summer he would leave as a fine servant and captain for the Blues, and who is still a model professional and leads by example on the field despite age starting to catch up with him. 7/10

Casemiro (Real Madrid) - Perhaps the most Jekyll and Hyde player for Madrid, he combines misplaced passes and inaccurate shooting with almost unrivalled defensive solidity and big-game presence. Scorned and appreciated in equal measure, but after a laboured start to the campaign is starting to show his best form again. 7.5/10

Cesar Azpilicueta (L) and Casemiro (R) bring a wealth of experience to their respective sides

MIDFIELD

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - The first player who comes to mind when you thinking of relentless work-rate and tackling prowess, Kante's game has developed into one which combines intense running with a near-perfect passing game. But his combative style some believe has caused the physical strain of midfield battles to take their toll with recent injuries. Nevertheless remains among the finest players in his position. 9/10

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - Somehow, at 36 years old, the Croatian is still running games of football. An incredible passing and shooting range make him one of the most watchable footballers on the planet. Ancelotti has been blamed by some for failing to give him a breather, but it is difficult to when he has been playing so well. 9/10

N'Golo Kante (L) and Luka Modric (R) continue to set midfield standards in the game

MIDFIELD

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) - Hailed by Tuchel as training like a 'wonderkid', Kovacic faces his former club with nearly 200 appearances for Chelsea under his belt. The plaudits rightly go to Kante but Kovacic is often his ever-reliable companion, who Tuchel insists his vital to his side with his attacking and defensive skillset. 7.5/10

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - He admitted nobody wanted Chelsea at this stage and with the way Barcelona ran him ragged not too long ago, it is no surprise why the German came out and said what he did. Still a pass master, Kroos has carried the Madrid midfield for almost a decade but will need help defensively against the Blues. 7/10

Mateo Kovacic is Chelsea's ever-reliable ball player, while Toni Kroos' passing remains sharp

FORWARD

Mason Mount (Chelsea) - Named by former Chelsea captain John Terry as his preferred option to be Azpilicueta's successor as skipper, Mount has still made his mark despite what some may consider a subdued season compared to the last. He scored the clinching second against Madrid last year and with eight already this season continues to make an impact on the right. 7.5/10

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) - With no one player claiming the right-wing position for themselves, it is likely the Uruguayan who will occupy that spot in a more conservative selection away from home by Ancelotti. He will add energy to help out the ageing players behind him but would surely better suit a role as one of the midfield three. 7/10

Mason Mount (R) has been impressive albeit subdued while Federico Valverde (L) continues to be played out of position

FORWARD

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - Four goals in his last four league matches demonstrate how things are starting to come together for the German at Stamford Bridge in that central role. With 11 goals this season and a better understanding of the role he needs to play under Tuchel, Havertz will be a threat to the Madrid backline. 7.5/10

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - Madrid would not even be competing in this tie if it were not for their brilliant Frenchman, whose stunning hat-trick against PSG will go down as one of the best individual performances in Champions League history. He took his tally of goals to 34 goals for the season at the weekend – his best ever return at the club - and the Barcelona game showed just what happens when he is not there. 9.5/10

Karim Benzema (L) is Europe's most in-form striker but Kai Havertz (R) is making strides now

FORWARD

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) - The 23-year-old has in truth failed to rediscover his form from two seasons ago which made him one of Frank Lampard's key men. No doubt injuries and lack of consistent playing time have more than played their part, but with six goals and four assists this season he is still capable of making an impact, as his goal in Madrid last season showed. 6.5/10

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - Has simply taken his game to the next level this season with much-improved composure and ruthlessness in front of goal reflected in 17 goals and 14 assists across all competitions this term.

But a recent slight tailing off from Vinicius - whose early season brilliance was always going to be difficult to maintain throughout the entire campaign - means he has only netted four since the turn of the year. His pace will still be a threat though and there is no reason why he cannot enjoy a fruitful end to the season. 8/10

Vinicius Junior (L) has hit new heights this season but Christian Pulisic (R) has struggled to rediscover his best form

MANAGER

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) - Largely handled himself gracefully amid all the turmoil the club find themselves in. But on the pitch he remains his steely self, although more doubts have emerged about his management this term following the failure to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku. Nevertheless, he remains one of the best thinkers in the game and therefore among the best managers currently operating. 8/10

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) - Clearly still able to manage a group full of egos and develop some of the best young talents, the criticism of the Italian this season is how unwilling he appears to be to rotate outside of his regular group of 15 or so players.

Whether the lack of rotation affects their run in Europe remains to be seen but he seems to have quashed doubts for now about his ability to manage at the highest level, with Madrid all set to wrap up LaLiga. 7/10

TOTALS

Chelsea: 91/120

Real Madrid: 93/120